WELLMAN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity wrestlers placed fourth at Mid-Prairie’s Colton Allen Memorial Tournament Dec. 11.
Cale Nash and Jack Stevens finished second at 106 and 126. Nash improved to 10-4 on the season while Stevens improved to 9-3.
Alburnett won the eight-team tournament with Benton Community the runner-up.
Colton Allen Memorial Tournament results for Clear Creek Amana
106 — Cale Nash (10-4), second place
Round 1 – Rowdy Neighbor (Alburnett) 12-2 won by decision (Dec 7-3)
Round 2 – Nash won by fall over Caden Wallace (Benton Community) 2-5 (Fall 0:29)
Round 3 – Nash won by fall over Gabby Robertson (Mid-Prairie) 3-9 (Fall 1:11)
Round 4 – Nash won by fall over Joshua Hocamp (Iowa Valley) 5-6 (Fall 0:24)
Round 5 – Nash won by fall over Wil Whitaker (Mediapolis) 5-5 (Fall 2:00)
120 — Nolan Howell (3-3), third place
Round 1 – Preston Klostermann (Alburnett) 13-1 won by fall (Fall 1:50)
Round 2 – Howell won by fall over Jack Marshall (Iowa Valley) 7-7 (Fall 3:50)
Round 3 – Jorgan Thys (Benton) 10-3 won by major decision (MD 10-2)
Round 4 – Howell won by major decision over Dalton Miller (Mid-Prairie) 5-5 (MD 13-0)
Round 5 – Howell won by injury default over Noah Freeman (Mid-Prairie) 1-10 (Inj. 0:00)
126 — Jack Stevens (9-3), second place
Round 1 – Stevens won by fall over Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) 2-4 (Fall 2:23)
Round 2 – Stevens won by fall over Colin O’Rourke (Mid-Prairie) 5-10 (Fall 0:21)
Round 4 – Stevens won by fall over Tucker Miller (Mid-Prairie) 4-6 (Fall 1:53)
Round 5 – Jaiden Moore (Benton) 11-0 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 3:07 (18-2))
132 — Beck Arant (7-7), third place
Round 1 – Arant won by fall over Grady Gunn (Mediapolis) 2-5 (Fall 1:48)
Round 2 – Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) 14-2 won by major decision (MD 16-7)
Round 3 – Blayke Heving (Benton) 8-4 won by fall (Fall 5:30)
Round 4 – Arant won by fall over Landry Gingerich (Mid-Prairie) 7-9 (Fall 1:12)
Round 5 — Arant won by major decision over Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) 2-3 (MD 15-5)
138 — Max Carlson (2-3), fourth place
Round 1 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) 10-0 won by fall (Fall 3:15)
Round 2 – Carlson won by fall over Khain Thiessen (Iowa Valley) 3-8 (Fall 2:32)
Round 3 – Shayden Washburn (Alburnett) 10-6 won by decision (Dec 8-2)
Round 4 – Carlson won by fall over Andrew Kaufman (Mid-Prairie) 3-12 (Fall 3:19)
Round 5 – Dawson Franck (Benton) 3-4 won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 4-2)
152 — Samuel Schneider (3-9), fourth place
Round 1 – Schneider won by fall over Ian Smith (Iowa Valley) 4-4 (Fall 2:41)
Round 2 – Clayton Sebetka (Benton) 8-5 won by fall (Fall 1:09)
Round 3 – Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett) 13-3 won by fall (Fall 1:44)
Round 4 – Schneider won by major decision over Evan Phillips (Mid-Prairie) 4-12 (MD 10-2)
Round 5 – Pierce Kienitz (Iowa Valley) 5-6 won by fall (Fall 1:09)
160 — Ethan Williams (6-6), third place
Round 1 – Williams won by fall over Dom Shively (Mid-Prairie) 3-10 (Fall 1:29)
Round 2 – Reece Klostermann (Alburnett) 6-3 won by major decision (MD 9-1)
Round 3 – Mason Dellamuth (Benton) 9-4 won by major decision (MD 9-1)
Round 4 – Williams won by fall over Colton Hudepohl (Iowa Valley) 2-3 (Fall 4:50)
Round 5 – Williams won by fall over Emmanuel Watts (Mid-Prairie) 6-10 (MD 3:36)
170 — Kaden Phan (1-9), fifth place
Round 1 – Koley Kelly (Benton) 2-9 won by decision (Dec 10-3)
Round 2 – Kaden Meader (Mid-Prairie) 9-6 won by fall (Fall 1:07)
Round 3 – Brody Hoyt (Iowa Valley) 12-1 won by fall (Fall 1:12)
Round 5 – Hayden Baker (Alburnett) 9-5 won by fall (Fall 3:03)
220 — Tyler Steines (4-7), third place
Round 1 – Garrett Hoyt (Iowa Valley) 5-3 won by fall (Fall 2:57
Round 2 – Terry Bordenave (Mid-Prairie) 8-2 won by fall (Fall 0:47)
Round 3 – Steines won by fall over Nash Hamilton (Alburnett) 0-7 (Fall 1:14)