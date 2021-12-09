TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys opened the 2021-’22 basketball season with a 56-48 home win over WaMaC East rival Solon Dec. 3.
Baylin Zimmerman tied the game at two-all early in the first and sparked a scoring frenzy leading to an 8-2 advantage with baskets from Kyle Schrepfer and Grant Kruse. Schrepfer nailed the first of four three-pointers to make it 11-5 while Brody Clubb scored on an assist from Gage Freeman to make it 13-5. Ben Swails drained a three-point bucket making it 17-8 and the Clippers led 21-10 at the end of the first period. Schrepfer sank two more three-bombs in the second quarter and Swails sank his second to build a 32-17 advantage in the second quarter. The Boats enjoyed a 36-23 halftime advantage with Harrison Rosenberg and Freeman also producing baskets.
Schrepfer’s fourth three-pointer came in the third quarter, making it 41-27. CCA led 48-33 going into the final period, which saw the Spartans rally back to within four points, trailing 48-44 after an 11-point run. Solon trailed the Boats 50-46 with just under three minutes remaining and were down 52-48 in the final minute. A Swails two-point basket made it 54-48 while two free throws from Schrepfer finished the game at 56-48.
Schrepfer led all with 18 points including the four three-pointers, Swails and Clubb 11.
The Clippers travel to Grinnell for a girl-boy non-conference doubleheader on Dec. 9 starting with the JV girls and sophomore boys at 4:45 p.m., varsity girls and freshman boys at 6:15 p.m., and the varsity boys tipping off at 7:30 p.m. The boys head for WaMaC East foe Mount Vernon Dec. 10 with the freshman game at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6:00 p.m., and varsity following at 7:15 p.m. The road trips continue with a Dec. 14 visit to Independence and a Dec. 17 trip to Center Point-Urbana.