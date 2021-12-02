TIFFIN— Nineteen of the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity football players received recognition for efforts as the Class 4A, District 4 All-District teams were announced.
CCA senior quarterback Ben Swails was named the 4A-4 Offensive Player of the Year. Swails completed 117 of 204 passes for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns. He kept the ball 97 times rushing for 298 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yard dash downfield.
Seniors Gage Freeman, Harrison Rosenberg, Tommy Morlan, Bryce Mougin and Grant Kruse with junior Caleb Allan and freshman Brody Clubb were named to the All-District Team.
Freeman led the Clippers’ rushing with 119 carries for 806 yards and ten touchdowns, including an 84-yard sprint. Rosenberg led the team in receptions with 46 for 855 yards and a dozen touchdowns, including a 90-yard effort. Freeman also led the team defensively with 63 tackles, including 52 solos with one quarterback sack.
Morlan produced 18.5 tackles with 16 solos and two for a loss, Mougin made 36 tackles with 30 solos, including one sack and seven tackles for loss of yardage, while Kruse made six out of nine field goal attempts with the longest at 37 yards. Kruse nailed 30 of 33 point-after kicks, returned an interception 15 yards and recovered two fumbles, scoring a touchdown in the process. Allan led the Boats in sacks with three and produced 29.5 total tackles with 23 solos, while Clubb caught five passes for 49 yards and one touchdown and made 39.5 tackles with 30 solos and one sack.
Honorable Mention recipients included seniors Ethan Pegump, Gunther Sandersfeld, Blaine Stockman, Xavier Williams, Sam Lund, and Tyler Steines; juniors Reece Hoffman, Brock Sherman, Nick Johnson, and Jack Downes; and sophomore Jack Stevens.
Pegump made 47 tackles with 41 solos, recovered three fumbles, including a 25-yard run for a touchdown, and returned an interception 20 yards. Sandersfeld produced 47.5 tackles, with 37 solos and four for a loss, and recovered one fumble. Stockman made seven receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown on a 23-yard play. Williams made 70 carries for 238 yards and had 2.5 tackles with two solos. Hoffman made two interceptions for 127 yards and one touchdown, returned three punts five yards, and returned one kick 34 yards. He produced 28 touchdowns with 23 solos, as well. Sherman produced 33.5 touchdowns, 26 solo tackles and one sack. Johnson made 38.5 touchdowns, 28 solo tackles, one sack, and two for a loss. Downes had 11.5 touchdowns this season with seven solo tackles. Stevens made two carries for 20 yards, caught 14 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown off a 12-yard play, and produced 16 tackles with 13 solos.
The Clippers finished the season, the first under Head Coach Matt Haddy, at 6-4 after a 24-17 loss in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs to Winterset.