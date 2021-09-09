IOWA CITY — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) cross country runners finally got their first meet of the season in on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Iowa City Regina’s Bob Brown Classic at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City. The Clippers’ first meet, scheduled for Saturday, August 28 at Prairie High School was cancelled due to heat and humidity concerns.
Neither condition was an issue at the Bob Brown Classic as the Creek Boys finished sixth in team points with a total time of 1:33:46.34 and the Creek Girls took seventh with a time of 1:54:01.20. WaMaC rivals Solon Lady Spartans and the Marion Wolves took the team championships.
Haidyn Barker led the Clipper girls with a 12th-place finish in 21:07.66 with Kira Barker taking 21st in 21:49.88, Sara Kinzenbaw finishing 40th in 22:54.75, Allie Kounkel taking 53rd-place in 23:27.26, and Avery Allan finishing 79th in 24:41.65.
Gavin Zillyette was CCA’s boys leader with a 19th-place finish in 18:07.89. Peyton Stadler was 25th in 18:35.12, Brock Hilsman was 30th in 18:51.81, Jackson Schloss took 40th in 19:02.90, and Cash Jensen was 42nd in 19:08.62.
The “Boats” sail for Waterworks Park in Fairfield on Thursday, Sept. 9 for a 5:00 p.m. invitational and travel to Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls for a 4:40 p.m. invitational meet on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Team Scores
Girls — 1, Solon, 1:45:56.16. 2, Western Dubuque, 1:47:02.69. 3, Tipton, 1:48:47.19. 4, Liberty High, 1:48:02.82. 5, Monticello, 1:49:55.82. 6, Marion, 1:51:05.42. 7, Clear Creek Amana, 1:54:01.20. 8, Clinton, 1:56:06.48. 9, Iowa City Regina, 1:56:28.74. 10, Wilton, 2:12:51.39. 11, Anamosa, 2:16:50.97
Individuals — 12. Haidyn Barker, 21:07.66. 21, Kira Barker, 21:49.88. 40, Sara Kinzenbaw, 22:54.75. 53, Allie Kounkel, 23:27.26. 79, Avery Allan, 24:41.65. 98, Olivia Stopko, 25:26.35. 99, Raegan Wyant, 25:37.74. 101, Meghan Cullen, 25:47.87. 108, Eva Plathe, 26:09.14. 111, Harpe Tecklenburg, 26:15.36. 117, Bailey Olerich, 26:46.41. 125. Cadence Hochstein, 27:08.62. 131, Emma Descourouez, 27:28.18. 134, Ella Chatham, 27:35.47. 157, Werkie Lary, 29:46.39.
Boys — Marion,1:27:12.76. 2, Liberty High, 1:29:31.20. 3, Tipton, 1:30:35.27. 4, Western Dubuque, 1:29:45.58. 5, Solon, 1:32:34.33. 6, Clear Creek Amana, 1:33:46.34. 7, Iowa City Regina, 1:37:20.77. 8, Monticello, 1:38:10.91. 9, Cascade, 1:39:44.41. 10, Clinton, 1:40:21.25. 11, Anamosa, 1:43:11.93. 12, Prince of Peace, 2:09:33.44. 13, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:00:32.16. 14, Wilton, 1:58:38.89
Individuals — 19, Gavin Zillyette, 18:07.89. 25, Peyton Stadler, 18:35.12. 30, Brock Hilsman, 18:51.81. 40, Jackson Schloss, 19:02.90. 42, Cash Jensen, 19:08.62. 51, Konner Kenne, 19:25.95. 53, Fred Schultz, 19:29.28. 62, Cameron Kimm, 19:49.04. 67, Noah Yost, 19:55.72. 71, Logan Kafer, 20:07.35. 74, Tate Schloss, 20:16.88. 89, Andrew Cartier, 20:37.80. 93, Tanner Tomas, 20:40.15. 94, Jamie Hayes, 20:41.45. 144, Andrew Rotzoll, 22:08.52. 164, Dante Umoren, 22:50.79. 168, Harkaran Gill, 23:04.94. 180, Jordan VanHorn, 23:25.89. 206, Keegan Kenne, 24:31.33. 219, Steeven Jordan, 25:05.11. 224, Dylan Niblo, 25:44.28. 243, Jack Kestel, 34:59.69