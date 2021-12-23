TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) wrestlers split a Dec. 16 home double dual with Benton Community and Center Point-Urbana (CPU) with Benton’s Bobcats winning 56-15, and the Clippers edging the Stormin’ Pointers 36-31.
Cale Nash (106) and Beck Arant (132) were victorious against the Bobcats with Nash pinning Caden Wallace in 51 seconds, and Arant taking an 8-2 decision from Blake Heying.
The Clippers fared better against CPU as Sam Schneider (152), Ethan Williams (160), Nash (106), Nolan Howell (120), Beck Arant (132), and Max Carlson (138) won their matches.
The Bobcats downed the Pointers 52-15.
CCA will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Jan. 6 for a double dual with the Vikings and Williamsburg Raiders at 6:00 p.m. Mount Vernon visits on Jan. 13 for a 6:00 p.m. dual meet.
Benton Community 56 Clear Creek Amana 15
145: Brenden Heying (BECO) over Ryker Jones (CCA) (MD 9-0) 152: Clayton Sebetka (BECO) over Samuel Schneider (CCA) (Fall 3:21) 160: Mason Dellamuth (BECO) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (MD 11-2) 170: Koley Kelly (BECO) over Kaden Phan (CCA) (Fall 5:44) 182: Mayson Mitchell (BECO) over (CCA) (For.) 195: Troy Kupka (BECO) over (CCA) (For.) 220: Tyler Steines (CCA) over (BECO) (For.) 285: Brennen Blegen (BECO) over (CCA) (For.) 106: Cale Nash (CCA) over Caden Wallace (BECO) (Fall 0:51) 113: Elijah Kupka (BECO) over (CCA) (For.) 120: Jordan Thys (BECO) over Nolan Howell (CCA) (Dec 7-1) 126: Jaiden Moore (BECO) over Jack Stevens (CCA) (Fall 3:23) 132: Beck Arant (CCA) over Blake Heying (BECO) (Dec 8-2) 138: Dawson Franck (BECO) over Max Carlson (CCA) (Dec 8-3)
Clear Creek Amana 36 Center Point-Urbana 31
152: Samuel Schneider (CCA) over Caleb Webster (CPU) (Fall 1:06) 160: Ethan Williams (CCA) over Preston Thompson (CPU) (Fall 1:56) 170: Will Gerhold (CPU) over Kaden Phan (CCA) (Dec 8-3) 182: Collin Hoskins (CPU) over (CCA) (For.) 195: Seth Werner (CPU) over (CCA) (For.) 220: Cooper Lindaman (CPU) over Tyler Steines (CCA) (Fall 1:12) 285: William Carhoff (CCA) over Cooper Vaupel (CPU) (Fall 1:03) 106: Cale Nash (CCA) over Cael Steinkamp (CPU) (Fall 2:10) 113: Blake Berninghaus (CPU) over (CCA) (For.) 120: Nolan Howell (CCA) over Teegan Fuessley (CPU) (SV-1 9-7) 126: Jack Stevens (CCA) over (CPU) (For.) 132: Beck Arant (CCA) over Brody Berninghaus (CPU) (Fall 3:15) 138: Max Carlson (CCA) over Aiden Novoa (CPU) (Dec 17-15) 145: Ryan Barth (CPU) over Ryker Jones (CCA) (MD 10-2)