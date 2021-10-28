TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity volleyball season came to a sudden heartbreaking stop Thursday, Oct. 21 in a Class 4A Regional semifinal match at home against Benton Community.
The Clippers had sunk the Bobcats twice during the regular season after winning a hard-fought 3-2 victory in VanHorn in September, and defeating Benton 2-0 at Cedar Rapids Prairie’s invitational tournament earlier this month. However, the third time was the charm for Benton Community as they swept CCA 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-23) to advance to the regional final with a trip to the 2021 State Tournament on the line.
Calia Clubb led all with 16 kills while Bliss Beck produced 11. Kenadi Wood made 18 assists, Silvana Kabolo had a pair of block assists, Meg Berkland came up with 26 digs, and Clubb made two ace serves.
It was the final volleyball performance for seniors Teagan Schreiber, Jaclyn Pitcher, Mari Cetta, Caitlyn Williams, Calia Clubb, Teagen Bollers, Morgan Etscheidt, Lilly Creller, and Lilly Peltz.
The Clippers finished the regular season at the top of the WaMaC West Division with a 6-0 record and ended with a 27-12 showing overall. Benton (second in the WaMaC West at 5-1) improved to 25-14 with the upset win.
Benton Community 3 Clear Creek Amana 0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-23)
Kills — Calia Clubb 16, Bliss Beck 11, Silvana Kabolo 3, Morgan Etscheidt 3, Sam Schrage 2, Addison Gisleson 2