ELDRIDGE— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) junior varsity and female wrestlers competed in North Scott’s JV Tournament, on Jan. 8 in Eldridge.
Trace Robertson and Caitlyn Williams were victorious in their classes and the Clippers placed five runner ups– Emma Descourouez, Teagan Schreiber, Kaly Thomas, William Carhoff and Joeden Fennern. 16 Clippers had at least one win in the tourney, 17 earned bonus points and CCA produced 24 wins on the day.
North Scott JV Tournament Results for Clear Creek Amana
HS Female 2— Claire Vittetoe, 4th Place
Round 1– Abigail Kennis (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:54).
Round 2– Illesia Carter (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:50).
Round 3– Vittetoe won by forfeit over Natalie Naber (North Scott) (FF).
HS Female 4— Marlie McBride, 4th Place
Round 1– Lauren Rogalla (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:12).
Round 2– Emmersen Thomas (West Branch) won by decision (Dec 4-0).
Round 3– Jada Daily (Davenport West) won by fall (Fall 2:37).
HS Female 5— Emma Descourouez, 2nd Place
Round 1– Isabelle Johnson (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:55).
Round 2– Descourouez won by major decision over Rylee Rice (WACO) (Maj 14-1).
Round 3– Descourouez won by fall over Grace Davis (Epworth, Western Dubuque) (Fall 1:44).
HS Female 6— Teagan Schreiber, 2nd Place
Round 1– Schreiber won by decision over Noemi Vital (Bettendorf) (Dec 7-3).
Round 2– Schreiber won by decision over Marin Smith (North Scott) (Dec 9-2).
Round 3– Caitlin Reiter (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 1:38).
HS Female 9— Emma Mathis, 4th Place
Round 1– Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:27).
Round 2– Hannah Rogers (Wilton) won by fall (Fall 1:42).
Round 3– Bronwyn Brenneman (Mid-Prairie) won by fall (Fall 3:53).
HS Female 10— Stormy Bauwens, 3rd Place
Round 1– Bauwens won by fall over Nora Glover (North Scott) (Fall 5:36).
Round 2– Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 1:40).
Round 3– Mackenzie Childers (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) won by fall (Fall 0:47).
HS Female 13— Kaly Thomas, 2nd Place
Round 1– Madison Kelly (Mid-Prairie) won by decision (Dec 9-2).
Round 2– Thomas won by decision over Evelyn McDowell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Dec 6-2).
Round 3– Thomas won by fall over Skylar Pachtinger (Muscatine) (Fall 3:57).
HS Female 20— Caitlyn Williams, 1st Place
Round 1– Williams won by fall over Kiya Steger (Western Dubuque) (Fall 5:31).
Round 3– Williams won by fall over Harper Griffin (Marion) (Fall 0:39).
JV Boys 2— Kade Kleinmeyer, 4th Place
Round 1– Merrick Stockwell (Rock Island) won by decision (Dec 4-0).
Round 2– Own Adlfinger (Wilton) won by tech fall (TF 20-4).
Round 3– Jack Oleson (Kennedy) won by decision (Dec 7-0).
JV Boys 9— Thomas Stiltner, 4th Place
Round 1– Logan Vidmar (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 1:36).
Round 2– Jackson Popelka (Kennedy) won by decision (Dec 5-0).
Round 3– Dane Mangler (Dubuque Hempstead) won by fall (Fall 1:10).
JV Boys 16— Jay Halverson, 3rd Place
Round 1– Halverson won by major decision over Carson Duncan (Pleasant Valley) (Maj 10-1).
Round 2– Gehrig Kirst (North Scott) won by fall (Fall 0:53).
Round 3– Colin Winborn (Prairie) won by decision (Dec 5-1).
JV Boys 18— Trace Robertson, 1st Place
Round 1– Robertson won by fall over Neco Arceo (Muscatine) (Fall 1:17).
Round 2– Robertson won by major decision over Mason Fox (Pleasant Valley) (Maj 10-2).
Round 3– Robertson won by fall over Lucas Sunner (Prairie) (Fall 2:19).
JV Boys 19— Caden Tonelli, 3rd Place
Round 1– Tonelli won by fall over Chris Lange (Prairie) (Fall 1:14).
Round 2– Kenny Salemi (Durant) won by fall (Fall 1:59).
Round 3– Connor Mack (Bettendorf) won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 6-4).
JV Boys 21— Lucas Speers, 4th Place
Round 1 – Elijah Rodney (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 3:56).
Round 2 – Dylan McCormick (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 3:55).
Round 3 – Alex Myers (Kennedy) won by fall (Fall 0:47).
JV Boys 22 — Eli Kabolo, 3rd Place
Round 1– Kabolo won by fall over Jackson Anderson (Marion) (Fall 1:24).
Round 2– Evan Ralfs (North Scott) won by major decision (Maj 9-0).
Round 3– Henry Aller (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 3:50).
JV Boys 23— Makai Arant, 3rd Place
Round 1– Elijah Kent (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 1:31.
Round 2– Mason Zoltowski (Marion) won by decision (Dec 9-5).
Round 3– Arant won by fall over Roger Weng (Pleasant Valley) (Fall 3:40).
JV Boys 29— Tate Cox, 3rd Place
Round 1– Miguel Adams (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 1:51).
Round 2– Cox won by fall over Richard Fish (Bettendorf) (Fall 0:39).
Round 3– Owen Smith (Western Dubuque) won by fall (Fall 0:46).
JV Boys 36— James Duncan, 3rd Place
Round 1– Duncan won by fall over Dominic Paquet (Davenport West) (Fall 0:52).
Round 2– Jace Tippet (North Scott) won by fall (Fall 0:50).
Round 3– Cael Schulz (Marion) won by fall (Fall 2:45).
JV Boys 37— Brody Fairholm, 3rd Place
Round 1– Fairholm won by tech fall over Spencer Schwab (Prairie) (TF 15-0).
Round 2– Sam Adams (Kennedy) won by major decision (Maj 10-1).
Round 3– Kye Smith (North Scott) won by decision (Dec 9-3).
JV Boys 40— Joeden Fennern, 2nd Place
Round 1– Fennern won by fall over Brayden Alber (Kennedy) (Fall 1:32).
Round 2– Quinton Alexander (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 1:32).
Round 3– Fennern won by decision over Decklin McCool (Western Dubuque) (Dec 3-2).
JV Boys 43— Caleb McNeil, 4th Place
Round 1– Tyler Horstman (Western Dubuque) won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 9-7).
Round 2– William Wicks (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 2:41).
Round – Grant Nimke (North Scott) won by fall (Fall 0:37).
JV Boys 45— Nick Ellet, 3rd Place
Round 1– Ellet won by decision over Chase Graybill (Marion) (Dec 2-0).
Round 2– Nehemiah Pemberton (Bettendorf) won by fall (Fall 0:37).
Round 3– Andrew Dillin (Rock Island) won by fall (Fall 3:20).
JV Boys 54— William Carhoff, 2nd Place
Round 1– Mark Resig (Pleasant Valley) won by fall (Fall 0:00).
Round 2– Carhoff won in sudden victory -1 over Nathan Bovenkamp (Muscatine) (SV-1 3-1).
Round 3– Carhoff won by decision over Charles Cherry (Kennedy) (Dec 3-1).