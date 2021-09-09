TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity football team dipped to 1-1 on the season after a visit from familiar foe Independence Friday, Sept. 3 in a non-district contest in Tiffin. “Indee” won the night, 28-14, as the Mustangs scored once in the first quarter, twice in the second, and once in the third for the victory.
The Clippers answered the first touchdown for a 7-7 tie but trailed 21-7 at halftime. The Boats attempted to rally from behind in the fourth with their second score of the night.
Ben Swails completed 16 of 27 passes for 125 yards and kept the ball 14 times for 62 yards and one touchdown. Gage Freeman made a dozen carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. Freeman also took five of Swails’ passes for 33 yards while Harrison Rosenberg caught four for 39.
Defensive statistics were not available as of deadline.
The Creek Boys welcome the Demons of Washington (Iowa) to Tiffin on Friday, Sept. 10, with the freshmen kicking off at 5 p.m. and the varsity to follow around 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 17 the Clippers visit Liberty High as the “Boats” take on the “Bolts.”
Independence 28, Clear Creek Amana 14
Passing — Ben Swails 16-27-125-0-2
Rushing — Swails 14-62-1, Gage Freeman 12-23-1, Xavier Williams 7-15-0, Jackson Schmidt 2-7-0, Jackson Stevens 1-4-0