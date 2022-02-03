The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) wrestlers competed in the 2022 WaMaC JV Tournament Monday, Jan. 24, at Williamsburg High School.
Thomas Stiltner, Jay Halverson, Trace Robertson and Lucas Speers finished second in their weight groups.
2022 WaMaC Conference JV Tournament results for Clear Creek-Amana:
JV-1— Kade Kleinmeyer, 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1– Adam Fish (Independence) won by fall (Fall 0:56).
Round 2– Cale Graff (South Tama County) won by fall (Fall 0:40).
Round 3– Caden Wallace (Benton Community) won by fall (Fall 1:10).
JV-7— Thomas Stiltner, 2nd place, 13.5 team points
Round 1– Saul Barron (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 3:57).
Round 2– Stiltner won by fall over Mason Pinckney (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:26).
Round 3– Stiltner won by tech fall over Logan Rudish (Solon) (TF-17-1).
JV-8— Jay Halverson, 2nd place, 12.0 team points
Round 1– Halverson won by fall over Anthony Thompson (South Tama) (Fall 2:32).
Round 2– Halverson won by decision over Caleb Mohr (Williamsburg) (Dec 5-1).
Round 3– Remy Ressler (Independence) won by decision (Dec 3-1).
JV-9— Trace Robertson, 2nd place, 14.0 team points
Round 1– Robertson won by fall over Gavin Plathe (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:35).
Round 2– Robertson won by fall over Hadyn Schulte (West Delaware) (Fall 3:35).
Round 3– Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) won by major decision (Maj 9-1).
JV-10— Eli Kabolo, 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1– Jackson Anderson (Marion) won by decision (Dec 3-2).
Round 2– Will Miller (Independence) won by fall (Fall 0:21).
Round 3– Nick Lewis (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 1:47).
JV-11— Lucas Speers, 2nd place, 10.0 team points
Round 1– Xander Roney (Marion) won by decision (Dec 6-5).
Round 2– Speers won by decision over Owen Hummer (Williamsburg) (Dec 4-0).
Round 3– Christian Timmerman (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 1:18).
JV-19— James Duncan, 3rd place, 9.0 team points
Round 1– Jonathan Burkhart-Hunter (Marion) won by decision (Dec 7-0).
Round 2– Duncan won by fall over Blake Rickard (Williamsburg) (Fall 1:59).
Round 3– Evan Domeyer (Beckman Catholic) won by fall (Fall 0:50).
JV-20— Clayton Isham, 3rd place, 7.0 team points
Round 1– Cooper Hird (Mount Vernon) won by major decision (Maj 12-4).
Round 2– Isham won by decision over Brant Dickinson (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Dec 3-2).
Round 3– William Van Dee (Williamsburg) won by fall (Fall 3:50).
JV-21— Brody Fairholm, 3rd place, 9.0 team points
Round 1– Bailey Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) won by decision (Dec 11-5).
Round 2– Cruz Timmerman (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 0:39).
Round 3– Fairholm won by fall over Reece Rochholz (Solon) (Fall 0:41).
JV-22— Joeden Fennern, 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1– Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) won by fall (Fall 0:58).
Round 2– Lance Wood (Marion) won by decision (Dec 6-5).
Round 3– Fennern won by decision over Isaac Clubb (Williamsburg) (Dec 4-3).
JV-28— Caleb McNeil, 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1– Oliver Brown (CPU) won by fall (Fall 1:30).
Round 2– Landon Rausch (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 1:44).
Round 3– Aaron Tanay (Independence) won by decision (Dec 8-1).
JV-30— Nick Ellet, 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1– Dylan Portwood (Williamsburg) won by fall (Fall 0:20).
Round 2– Dondrea Walker (Marion) won by fall (Fall 1:04).
Round 3– Funke Jeryn (West Delaware) won by fall (Fall 0:55).
JV-35— William Carhoff, 3rd place, 9.0 team points
Round 1– Kaleb Behrends (Solon) won by fall (Fall 1:57).
Round 2– Carhoff won by fall over Cooper Vaupel (CPU) (Fall 2:46).
Round 3– Marcus Richard (Solon) won by fall (Fall 2:54).