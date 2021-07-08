BLOOMFIELD– Each year the Southeast district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conferences for FFA members in the Southeast district. Davis County High School welcomed FFA chapters from all over the Southeast district on Monday, June 14.
While at Davis County High School on Monday, district and state officers lead four interactive workshops for FFA Chapter leaders, many of which are officers, for the annual COLT Conference. The workshops facilitated were local FFA Chapter programs focused in the areas of advocating for the agriculture industry, connecting with stakeholders, recruiting for the local chapter, and working as a cohesive team. FFA leaders also received training relative to their specific officer duties within the local chapter.
Iowa FFA President, Mia Gibson, stated, “COLT conference provides a chance for FFA members to learn more about their responsibility as a local leader and is a conference for members to meet and connect with state, district and other chapter officers.”
COLT conference programming is designed as a two-year rotation of local leaders training. The focus areas of next year’s program include agriculture literacy, time management, professionalism and self-confidence. The goal is to engage FFA members in learning about the tools allowing them to be successful in anything they are part of through high school and beyond.
COLT conference is made possible with support from Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance of Iowa through the Iowa FFA Foundation. Clear Creek Amana FFA Officers that attended were President Alex Cox, Vice-President Ethan Pegump, Secretary Delaney Bulechek, Reporter Marinda Phan, Strengthening Agriculture Chairmen Bryce Mougin and Community Committee Co-Chairmen Kathryn Hennes and Jaden Adamson. FFA Officers that were absent were Treasurer Tyler Steines, Sentinel Raya Baxter and Building Leaders Chairmen Kathe Nelson.