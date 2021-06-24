MARYVILLE, Mo.– The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2021 spring semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll attain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Among the students named were Grace McCarty, of Solon, named to the President’s List and Miranda Mason, of North Liberty, named to the Academic Honor Roll.