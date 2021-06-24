PELLA– Central's annual Scholarship Celebration scheduled for Thursday, April 22, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gave student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors helping make their Central education possible. More than 800 students were to be recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
Local recipients expected to attend were Karleigh Schilling, of Swisher, received the Journey Scholarship and Brody Klein, of North Liberty, received the Journey Scholarship.
