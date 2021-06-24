CORVALLIS, Ore.– More than 7,000 students earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.
The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.
Claire P. Kottenstette, of Solon, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.