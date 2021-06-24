DUBUQUE– The University of Dubuque congratulates Kyra Stoll, of North Liberty, and Abigail Smith, of Solon, on appointment to the Spring Semester 2021 Academic dean's list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.