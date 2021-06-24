FAYETTE– Upper Iowa University announced its dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. To be honored, a student must earna minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Honorees included: Ryan Mclarney, an Information Systems major; Benjamin Schwenker, a Psychology major; Benjamin Houselog, a Marketing major; and Joslyn McAlpin, a Nursing major, all from North Liberty, and Jackson Foley, an All Social Science major, and Jenna Ross, an Athletic Training major, both from Swisher.