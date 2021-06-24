GREENBAY, Wisc.– The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for spring 2021 semester academic achievement.
Robyn Krueger, from Ely, was recognized with Semester Highest Honors.
Students earning a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).