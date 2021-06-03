Have you ever noticed how some people in government make spending decisions as if it were their own money, studying issues thoroughly and weighing the options carefully? Have you also noticed other people take a totally different approach when it’s “just” other peoples’ money?
I’m supporting Phil Hemingway because he’s in the former group. There’s not an unlimited amount of taxpayers’ funds just like there’s not an unlimited amount of your money.
You can count on careful and wise decisions for the good of our county and the taxpayers’ money.
Please vote for Phil on or before June 8.
Cathy Grawe
Coralville