CEDAR RAPIDS– After taking a year off due to an ongoing pandemic, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival proudly announced the lineup of 2021 events.
Freedom Festival Executive Director Karol Shepherd stated “Our goal this year is to provide the community a good mix of programming that reflects a safe return to live events. We will have a mix of in-person programming, but will also incorporate some online components- where those that don’t feel comfortable gathering, can still experience the festival.”
Festival 2021 kicks off Monday, June 14, with a Log Carving Demonstration at Jones Park Lagoon Pavilion, bringing in local artists to make artwork out of derecho-damaged logs from the Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec. Department. These items will be added to the Silent Auction Fundraiser, which goes live on Monday, May 24, as they are completed (www.32auctions.com/freedomfestival).
Highlights include the return of Balloon Glow. This year, the event is hosted at Hawkeye Downs on Tuesday, June 22, featuring music by Alisabeth VonPresley and a record 10 hot air balloons. The event has a limited capacity, asking for reservations in advance, more details on ticket packages will be released beginning Monday, May 24.
DockDogs returns to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library June 24-27 and a walk-thru parade taking place in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 26, mimicking the same footprint of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market. A virtual Music at the Museum features the Pork Tornadoes on Saturday, June 3, via Facebook, and the Festival wraps up Sunday, July 4, with a Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast and Car Show at ImOn Ice Arena in the morning and a Fireworks Finale in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Details on each event continues to be finalized in the coming weeks and follows the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC, city of Cedar Rapids and Linn County Public Health Department.
“We are excited to be able to bring events back to Eastern Iowa. While they might not look exactly the same as in years past, we’re making a commitment to the community that our events will stand by our mission to provide safe, affordable and fun events leading up to and on the 4th of July!” said Jill Costigan, Freedom Festival Board of Directors.
2021 Freedom Festival buttons are available for purchase beginning Memorial Day weekend, May 28. Cost is $5 per button and are available at all Hy-Vee Food and Drug Store locations, in Cedar Rapids and Marion, and Casey’s General Stores. The Festival has partnered with the Deetz Ap to unlock Button Benefits during the 2021 Festival.
Find the most up-to-date information regarding the Festival and a schedule of events at www.FreedomFestival.com/events.