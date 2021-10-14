DEWITT— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) cross country runners saw action Thursday, Oct. 7, in Central DeWitt’s Jim Hetrick High School Invitational, held on the grounds of the Grace Lutheran Camp near DeWitt.
The varsity boys and girls both finished fourth in team points with the Creek boys compiling 133 points, behind champion Bettendorf (58), runner up Davenport Central (68) and third-place North Scott, Eldridge (76). Gavin Zillyette led the way for the Clippers with a third-place finish in 17:28.3, while Brock Hilsman was sixth in 17:46.3. The Creek girls racked up 125 points behind champion North Scott, Eldridge (62), runner up Monticello (92), and third-place Bettendorf (108). Haidyn Barker set the pace with a fifth-place finish in 19:55.5.
Ella Chatham finished fifth in 24:05.2 in the freshman/sophomore 3A/4A race with Harper Tecklenburg sixth in 24:23.9, and Olivia Stopko ninth in 24:30.2.
CCA’s junior varsity (JV) boys were second in points with 54, behind champion Bettendorf (34). Thomas Stiltner finished third in 19:09.3, Jamie Hayes was fourth in 19:14.9 and Andrew Cartier was sixth in 19:32.2.
Bailey Olerich was seventh in the JV girls race with a time of 24:06.8.
The 2021 WaMaC Conference Meet is set for Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area starting at 4 p.m. The Class 3A State Qualifying Meet is Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a site to be announced the week of Monday, Oct. 11. The 2021 Class 3A State Meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, in Fort Dodge.
Central DeWitt 2021 Jim Hetrick High School Invitational
Varsity boys
Team scores— 1, Bettendorf, 58, 1:29:31. 2, Davenport Central, 68, 1:30:41. 3, North Scott Eldridge, 76, 1:30:11. 4, Clear Creek Amana, 133, 1:32.31. 5, Monticello, 154, 1:33:40. 6, Clinton, 163, 1:33:58. 7, Davenport North, 201, 1:34:57. 8, Muscatine, 209, 1:35:17. 9, Assumption, Davenport, 210, 1:34:52. 11, Northeast Goose Lake, 307, 1:38:14. 12, Camanche, 342, 1:41:57. 13, Davenport West, 343, 1:40:05. 14, Maquoketa, 399, 1L45:08. 15, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue, 423, 1:48:43. 16, West Liberty, 476, 1:53:07.
Individual results— 3, Gavin Zillyette, 17:28.3. 6, Brock Hilsman, 17:46.3. 63, Tate Schloss, 19:36.8. 64, Fred Schultz, 19:41.6. 71, Tanner Tomas, 19:55.0.
Varsity girls
Team scores— 1, North Scott Eldridge, 62, 1:43:01. 2, Monticello, 92, 1:45:31. 3, Bettendorf, 108, 1:45:59. 4, Clear Creek Amana, 125, 1:47:42. 5, Assumption, Davenport, 152, 1:49:42. 6, Davenport Central, 155, 1:49:38. 7, Davenport West, 193, 1:51:56. 8, Clinton, 200, 1:52:12. 9, Northeast Goose Lake, 209, 1:54:04. 10, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue, 244, 2:03:24. 11, Davenport North, 250, 1:56:04. 12, Muscatine, 279, 1:59:15. 13, Central DeWitt, 342, 2:03:31. 14, Wilton, 363, 2:07:32. 15, Maquoketa, 422, 2:11:36.
Individual results— 5, Haidyn Barker, 19:55.5. 20, Kalin Rotzoll, 21:13.4. 23, Sara Kinzenbaw, 21:26:6. 29, Kira Barker, 21:51.4. 54, Avery Allan, 23:16.1. 59, Raegan Wyant, 23:42.4.