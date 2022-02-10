Creek Boys come up short against Wolves North Liberty Leader Feb 10, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys basketball team dipped to 11-5 overall as the 14-3 Marion Wolves won, 77-61, Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Marion.The Clippers led, 18-14, at the end of the first period but the Wolves charged back to a 33-33 halftime tie before pulling ahead, 57-52, going into the fourth quarter.Kyle Schrepfer led CCA with 21 points, including five three-pointers. Ben Swails put up 20 with four three’s.The Boats remained at 10-4, good for second in the WaMaC West behind 15-0 Williamsburg, while Marion remained at the top of the WaMaC East at 12-2.Marion 77, Clear Creek Amana 61Scoring— Schrepfer 21, Swails 20, Grant Kruse 7, Gage Freeman 6, Harrison Rosenberg 5, Brody Clubb 2.3-pointers— Schrepfer 5, Swails 4.Assists— Schrepfer and Freeman 3, Swails 2, Kruse, Josh Loren, and Rosenberg 1.Rebounds— Freeman 9, Schrepfer 8, Swails and Kruse 6, Clubb and Loren 3, Rosenberg 2.Blocks— Schrepfer 1.Steals— Swails and Loren 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Sadie Street returns in fullAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runLisbon boys ball squad bounces to 14-3Athlete of the WeekOld Dubuque Road plans approvedAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesJudy HaasSupervisors cut salary recommendations Images Videos