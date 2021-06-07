TIFFIN– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball crew dipped to 2-3 on the season after being swept in a varsity doubleheader Thursday, June 3, at home by Independence.
The opener was a 22-run slugfest with the Mustangs outlasting the Clippers 12-10. CCA overcame an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first inning then watched Indee tie with one in the top of the second, and retake the lead with three in the third. A seven-run barrage by the Boats in the third made it 10-6 in favor of CCA. But the Mustangs plated three in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh for the win.
Stirlen Roberson had three hits for CCA including a single, a double and a triple. Sam Young and Blaine Stockman put up two hits apiece. Josh Loren worked four innings on the mound giving up nine hits and nine runs (six earned), walking two and striking out two. Tyler Loren worked the bump for three innings giving up three hits and three runs with one strikeout.
Indee wasted no time in the nightcap putting three runs on the board in the top of the first and four more in the second. One Mustang galloped home in the third and fifth innings while the Creek Boys were held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Sam Young and Jake Van Handel scored for a 9-2 loss.
David Williams pitched four innings, giving up four hits and eight runs (two earned) and striking out four while Cooper Hoffman worked three innings giving up two hits and one earned run, also striking out four.
Independence 12, Clear Creek Amana 10
Hits — Stirlen Roberson 3, Sam Young 2, Blaine Stockman 2, Reece Hoffman 1, Brock Reade 1
Singles — Young 2, Hoffman 1, Reade 1, Roberson 1, Stockman 1
Doubles — Roberson 1, Stockman 1
Triples — Roberson 1
Runs — Young 2, Hoffman 2, Reade 2, Roberson 1, Stockman 1, Gavin Zillyette 1, Jake Van Handel 1
RBI — Roberson 4, Stockman 2, Jack Downes 2, Young 1, Hoffman 1
Pitching — Josh Loren 4 IP, 9 hits, 9 runs (6 earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Tyler Loren 3 IP, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 1 strike out
Independence 9, Clear Creek Amana 2
Hits — Sam Young 1, Reece Hoffman 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Jayden Massey 1
Singles — Hoffman 1, Roberson 1, Massey 1
Doubles — Young 1
Runs —Young 1, Jake Van Handel 1
RBI — Hoffman 1, Tyler Steines 1
Pitching — David Williams 4 IP, 4 hits, 8 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts. Cooper Hoffman 3 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 4 strikeouts