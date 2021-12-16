Creek boys dunk Cardinals By North Liberty Leader Dec 16, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys posted a second win of the season Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home, rolling over Maquoketa, 72-50.The Clippers won the first period, 24-16, and sailed to a 45-32 halftime lead.Ben Swails led all with 30 points, including a pair of three-pointers and sank 13 of 18 field goals. Brody Clubb led on the boards with nine rebounds.The win moved CCA to 2-0, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2.Clear Creek Amana 72 Maquoketa 50Scoring— Swails 30, Harrison Rosenberg 11, Kyle Schrepfer and Grant Kruse 7, Brock Hilsman 5, Baylin Zimmerman and Gage Freeman 4, Clubb and Jack Hagen 2.3-point baskets— Swails 2, Schrepfer 1.Assists— Schrepfer 4, Rosenberg 3, Swails, Kruse, and Clubb 2, Zimmerman and freeman 1.Rebounds— Clubb 9, Rosenberg 7, Schrepfer, Swails, and Freeman 5, Kruse, Zimmerman, and Hagen 3, Will Swift and Josh Loren 1.Blocks— Swails and Clubb 1.Steals— Schrepfer, Kruse, and Rosenberg 2, Swails, Clubb, Swift, and Freeman 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsShop with A Cop event heldAnamosa boys basketball: Playing high-level hoopsAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in Anamosa ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.