TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys posted a second win of the season Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home, rolling over Maquoketa, 72-50.

The Clippers won the first period, 24-16, and sailed to a 45-32 halftime lead.

Ben Swails led all with 30 points, including a pair of three-pointers and sank 13 of 18 field goals. Brody Clubb led on the boards with nine rebounds.

The win moved CCA to 2-0, dropping the Cardinals to 1-2.

Clear Creek Amana 72 Maquoketa 50

Scoring— Swails 30, Harrison Rosenberg 11, Kyle Schrepfer and Grant Kruse 7, Brock Hilsman 5, Baylin Zimmerman and Gage Freeman 4, Clubb and Jack Hagen 2.

3-point baskets— Swails 2, Schrepfer 1.

Assists— Schrepfer 4, Rosenberg 3, Swails, Kruse, and Clubb 2, Zimmerman and freeman 1.

Rebounds— Clubb 9, Rosenberg 7, Schrepfer, Swails, and Freeman 5, Kruse, Zimmerman, and Hagen 3, Will Swift and Josh Loren 1.

Blocks— Swails and Clubb 1.

Steals— Schrepfer, Kruse, and Rosenberg 2, Swails, Clubb, Swift, and Freeman 1.

Recommended for you