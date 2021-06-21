CLINTON– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball team outlasted the Clinton River Kings, 15-13, in a non-conference game Tuesday, June 15, at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex, in Clinton. The Clippers struck first with one run in the top of the second but quickly trailed as Clinton plated four in the bottom of the inning and scored another run in the third. Two CCA runs in the fourth narrowed the gap but the River Kings made it 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Eight Boats sailed across the plate in the fifth for CCA’s first lead of the contest, a 11-6 advantage. Clinton scored three in the bottom of the fifth cutting the Creek Boys’ lead to 11-9 but a four-run top of the sixth kept CCA ahead, despite a four-run rally from the River Kings in the bottom of the sixth.
Brock Reade and Stirlen Roberson had two hits each as the Clippers put up eight total. Reade smacked one double, while Roberson had a pair of singles. Brock Reade, Jack Downes and Roberson drove in two runs apiece. Cooper Hoffman had three innings on the mound giving up nine hits and eight runs- six earned, striking out one.
The win improved CCA’s record to 8-6 on the season.
Clear Creek Amana 15, Clinton 13
Hits— Brock Reade 2, Stirlen Roberson 2, Parker Smith 1, Jack Downes 1, Reece Hoffman 1, Blaine Stockman 1.
Singles— Roberson 2, Reade 1, Downes 1, Hoffman 1, Stockman 1.
Doubles— Smith 1, Reade 1.
Runs—Smith 3, Roberson 3, Reade 2, Hoffman 2, Stockman 2, David Williams 2, Jake Van Handel 1.
RBI— Reade 2, Downes 2, Roberson 2, Smith 1, Sam Young 1, Williams 1.
Pitching— Cooper Hoffman 3.0 IP, 9 hits, 8 runs (6 earned), 1 strikeout. Josh Loren 1.0 IP, 3 strikeouts.