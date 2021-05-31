FORT MADISON– The Clear Creek Amana varsity soccer boys’ quest for the state tournament ended Monday, May 24, in a Class 2A Substate 5 semifinal round match against the Fort Madison Bloodhounds. The dogs bit the Boats, 5-1, to advance to the substate final with a 16-1 record, closing out the Clippers’ 2021 campaign at 12-5.
Fort Madison scored four goals in the first half. Taylor Christensen put in the Clippers’ only goal in the second half.
Seniors Cooper Hoffman, Ben George, Jackson Rosenberg, Christian Withrow, Christensen, Reagan Mallicoat, Mason Slaymaker, Harrison Cory, Mason Wilkerson, Quinn Karstens, Evan Aisenbrey and Wes Quinlan will be lost to graduation.
Fort Madison 5, Clear Creek Amana 1
Goals— Taylor Christensen 1.
Shots— Christensen 3, Mo Bushra 1, Cooper Hoffman 1, Ben George 1, Wes Quinlan 1.
Shot on goal— Christensen 2, George 1, Quinlan 1.
Assists— George 1.
Goals allowed— Quinlan 4, T.J. Hansen 1.
Saves— Hansen 9, Quinlan 4.