VINTON— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity boys improved to 9-1 on Jan. 11 with a 60-30 win over Vinton-Shellsburg (2-9), in Vinton.
The Boats sailed to a 13-2 lead at the end of the first period and went up 21-7 at halftime. CCA took a 32-19 lead into the final quarter, putting up 28 points off ten assists.
Ten Clippers scored as Ben Swails led the attack with 18, including four three-pointers and five rebounds, Kyle Schrepfer produced 17, including four three-point baskets. Harrison Rosenberg and Baylin Zimmerman led on the boards with seven rebounds each.
Independence visits Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:15 p.m. The Boats sank the Mustangs, 66-59, in Independence on Dec. 14. CCA travels to Burlington for a non-conference game Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m. and hosts Vinton-Shellsburg Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:15 p.m.
Clear Creek Amana 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Scoring— Swails 18, Schrepfer 17, Rosenberg 7, Gage Freeman 4, Grant Kruse and Brock Hilsman 3, Brody Clubb, Josh Loren, Zimmerman and Cale Berry 2.
3-point baskets— Schrepfer and Swails 4, Hilsman 1.
Assists— Schrepfer and Freeman 4, Rosenberg and Kruse 3, Clubb 2, Hilsman and Jack Hagen 1.
Rebounds— Rosenberg 7, Swails and Clubb 6, Schrepfer and Freeman 3, Kruse 2, Hilsman and Hagen 1.