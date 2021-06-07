MAQUOKETA– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball crew improved to 2-1 on the season splitting a doubleheader, on the road, in Maquoketa against the Cardinals.
Brock Reade amassed 11 strikeouts in the opener, as the Clippers took a 3-1 win. Reece Hoffman and David Williams knocked out two hits with one from Reade in the contest, which remained scoreless until the top of the fifth with one CCA run. The Boats plated one runner in the sixth and one in the seventh, while the red birds’ only run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Again in the nightcap, the game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth when the Creek Boys plated a run and one Clipper scored in the sixth and seventh for a 3-1 lead, after a Cardinal flew in, to score in the bottom of the fifth.
Maquoketa scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3.
A CCA run in the top of the eighth was answered by two Cardinal runs in the bottom of the inning for the loss.
Sam Young and Hoffman led with two hits apiece including a triple for Hoffman, while Stirlen Roberson smacked a double. Young pitched five innings, giving up six hits and one earned run while striking out nine.
WaMaC West rival Williamsburg visits Tiffin Thursday, June 10, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader ahead of a Saturday, June 12, trip to the Solon Recreation and Nature Center to take on friendly non-conference rival Liberty High at 11 a.m. The Boats sail to Dyersville competing at Beckman Catholic High School on Monday, June 14, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader, then visit the Clinton River Kings at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
Clear Creek Amana 3, Maquoketa 1
Hits— Reece Hoffman 2, David Williams 2, Brock Reade 1.
Singles— Hoffman 2, Williams 2, Reade 1.
Runs— Hoffman 1, Gavin Zillyette 1, Williams 1.
RBI— Hoffman 1, Blaine Stockman 1, Cash Jensen 1.
Pitching— Reade (W) 6 IP, 2 hit, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts. Stirlen Roberson 0.1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strike out. Tyler Loren 0.2 IP, 0 hits, 1 run.
Maquoketa 5, Clear Creek Amana 4
Hits— Sam Young 2, Reece Hoffman 2, Stirlen Roberson 1, Blaine Stockman 1, Caleb Allan 1.
Singles— Young 2, Hoffman 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1.
Doubles— Roberson 1.
Triples— Hoffman 1.
Runs—Young 1, Hoffman 1, Stockman 1, Gavin Zillyette 1.
RBI— Hoffman 1, Brock Reade 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1.
Pitching— Young 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 earned run, 9 strikeouts. Allan 1.1 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 strikeouts. Evan Aisenbrey, 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts.