CENTER POINT — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys moved to 6-0 on the season Dec. 17 as they defeated Center Point-Urbana (CPU) 60-53.

The Clippers trailed 16-7 after the first period and were down 25-19 at halftime. A 24-point effort in the third gave CCA a 43-38 lead going into the final period.

Grant Kruse produced 24 points to lead CCA with 11 apiece from Harrison Rosenberg and Ben Swails.

The Boats sail to Benton Community on Jan. 4 for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start and host South Tama on Jan. 7.

Clear Creek Amana 60 Center Point-Urbana 53

Scoring — Kruse 24, Rosenberg and Swails 11

Assists — Rosenberg 10

Rebounds — Swails 10

Recommended for you