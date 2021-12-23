Creek Boys stay perfect against Stormin’ Pointers North Liberty Leader Dec 23, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CENTER POINT — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity boys moved to 6-0 on the season Dec. 17 as they defeated Center Point-Urbana (CPU) 60-53.The Clippers trailed 16-7 after the first period and were down 25-19 at halftime. A 24-point effort in the third gave CCA a 43-38 lead going into the final period.Grant Kruse produced 24 points to lead CCA with 11 apiece from Harrison Rosenberg and Ben Swails.The Boats sail to Benton Community on Jan. 4 for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start and host South Tama on Jan. 7.Clear Creek Amana 60 Center Point-Urbana 53Scoring — Kruse 24, Rosenberg and Swails 11Assists — Rosenberg 10Rebounds — Swails 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.