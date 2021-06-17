VAN HORNE– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball team improved to 4-4 sweeping the Benton Community Bobcats in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 8, in Van Horne.
The Clippers took the opener, 7-3, and shelled the Bobcats, 13-3, in the nightcap. Five walks and two hits put CCA on the Bobcats’ bases. Jack Downes slapped a three-RBI double in the contest, with an RBI double from Reece Hoffman, as well. Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but the Boats broke the game open with five runs in the top of the second and added an insurance run in the fifth. Benton plated two runners in the bottom of the fifth. Brock Reade worked six innings on the mound giving up seven hits and three earned runs racking up a dozen strikeouts.
The Clippers built the lead over seven innings for a 13-3 win in the nightcap.
Two runs went up in the top of the first, answered with two Bobcat runs in the bottom of the second, and one in the third. One CCA run in the fourth tied the game, 3-3, but three Clippers scored in the fifth, with three more in the sixth and four in the seventh for the victory.
Sam Young and Stirlen Roberson knocked out two hits apiece for the Clippers, with a Roberson double driving in five runs. Reade was credited with four RBIs in the contest, as well. Young manned the mound for 6.1 innings, giving up eight hits and three earned runs. He walked three and struck out four. Evan Aisenbrey worked 1.2 innings of relief, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Clear Creek Amana 7, Benton Community 3
Hits— Jack Downes 1, Reece Hoffman 1.
Doubles— Downes 1, Hoffman 1.
Runs— Parker Smith 2, Sam Young 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Hoffman 1, Gavin Zillyette 1, Cash Jensen 1.
RBI— Downes 3, Hoffman 1.
Pitching— Brock Reade 6 IP, 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 12 strikeouts. Roberson 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout.
Clear Creek Amana 13, Benton Community 3
Hits— Sam Young 2, Stirlen Roberson 2, Jayden Massey 1, Treyton Bickel 1.
Singles— Young 2, Roberson 1, Massey 1, Bickel 1.
Doubles— Roberson 1.
Runs— Parker Smith 4, Bickel 3, Young 2, Jake Van Handel 2, Roberson 1, Reece Hoffman 1.
RBIs— Roberson 5, Brock Reade 4, Smith 1, Young 1, Hoffman 1.
Pitching — Young 6.1 IP, 8 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts. Evan Aisenbrey 0.2 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout.