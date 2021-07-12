MARION— Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team improved to 15-13 with a non-conference win over the Class 4A Mississippi Valley Conference Linn-Mar Lions Tuesday, July 6. The Clippers tamed the Lions 12-6 with one run in the top of the first inning, two in the second, and two in the third for a 5-0 lead before two Lions scurried across home plate in the bottom of the third. CCA’s lead increased with four runs in the fourth, but Linn-Mar answered with three in the bottom of the inning and added one more in the fifth for a 9-6 CCA lead. The Clippers plated one runner in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh for the win.
Parker Smith led at the plate for CCA with three hits and four runs batted in. Sam Young, Brock Reade, Reece Hoffman, David Williams, and Ty Fuller had two hits apiece with a triple for Reade, and one double each from Hoffman, Stockman, and Williams. Young went the distance on the mound giving up six hits and six runs (five earned), walking two, and issuing nine strikeouts in the contest.
The postseason road to the State Baseball Tournament starts on Friday, July 16, with a trip to Washington to face the Demons in a Class 3A Substate 4 first round game at 7 p.m. Davenport Assumption and Keokuk will also square off as will Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant, and Central DeWitt and Fairfield. The winners will do battle in the semifinals on Monday, July 19, at sites to be determined, with the Substate Final to be played on Wednesday, July 21.
The 2021 Class 3A State Baseball Tournament is set for Wednesday, July 28 through Saturday, July 31, at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Clear Creek Amana 12, Linn-Mar 6
Hits — Parker Smith 3, Sam Young 2, Brock Reade 2, Reece Hoffman 2, David Williams 2, Ty Fuller 2, Jack Downes 1, Blaine Stockman 1, Cash Jensen 1
Singles — Smith 3, Young 2, Fuller 2, Reade 1, Downes 1, Hoffman 1, Williams 1, Jensen 1
Doubles — Hoffman 1, Stockman 1, Williams 1
Triples — Reade 1
Runs —Jensen 3, Hoffman 2, Williams 2, Ben Swails 2, Reade 1, Fuller 1, Josh Loren 1
RBI — Smith 4, Young 2, Downes 2, Stockman 1, Williams 1, Fuller 1
Pitching — Young 7.0 IP, 6 hits, 6 runs (5 earned), 2 walks, 9 strikeouts