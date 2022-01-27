CORALVILLE— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) lady wrestlers placed 35th out of 156 teams at the 2022 IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, held Jan. 21-22 at the XTREAM Arena, in Coralville.
Teagan Schreiber won the 120-pound Silver Bracket while Haley Descourouez was fourth at 125.
The Creek Girls finished day one in 24th-place with Schreiber a finalist in the Silver Bracket, Descourouez earned a spot in the 3rd-place match and Marlie McBride (110), Kaly Thomas (135) and Caitlyn Williams (170) were just two wins away from placing. Unfortunately, MacBride and Williams both lost Saturday, in second matches, while Thomas fell in her first match of the day.
During the tournament, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced girls wrestling would become the 11th sport officially sanctioned by the organization, starting with the 2022-23 season. The IGHSAU’s Board of Directors voted unanimously during a Jan. 12 meeting.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” said IHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger in a press release. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state.”
Berger cited the increase in participation, growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of schools to commit to the sport as factors in the decision.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” said IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write. The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other ten sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”
58 schools committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs with 1,018 participating this season in over 185 schools.
2022 IWCOA Girls State Results for Clear Creek-Amana:
105— Claire Vittetoe (2-7), 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Vittetoe won by medical forfeit over Jillian Langstraat (Washington) 6-12 (M. For.).
Champ. Round 2– Molly Allen (Underwood) 9-0 won by fall (Fall 0:27).
Cons. Round 2– Andee Barwin (St. Edmond) 3-5 won by fall (Fall 3:02).
110— Marlie McBride (13-10), 12.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– McBride won by fall over Isabelle Arce (Ames) 2-8 (Fall 1:02).
Champ. Round 2– Emma Hall (St. Ansgar) 13-7 won by fall (Fall 3:00).
Cons. Round 2– McBride won by fall over Riely Wright (Colfax-Mingo) 3-13 (Fall 1:35).
Cons. Round 3– McBride won by fall over Jordan Strange (Glenwood) 1-2 (Fall 0:39).
Cons. Round 4– McBride won by decision over Malyn Davis (Algona) 2-2 (Dec 7-1).
Cons. Round 5– McBride won by decision over Harley Tobin (North Union) 11-3 (Dec 6-0).
Cons. Round 6– Hope Chiattello (Cedar Falls) 31-12 won by fall (Fall 3:46).
115— Emma Descourouez (10-6), 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Descourouez received a bye.
Champ. Round 2– Descourouez won by decision over Safina Yermetova (Solon) 11-9 (Dec 9-7).
Champ. Round 3– Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa) 9-1 won by fall (Fall 0:58).
Cons. Round 4– Ryley Hartman (Oelwein) 10-6 won by fall (Fall 1:39).
120— Emma Mathis (9-9), 7,0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Mathis won by forfeit over Carli Pfantz (West Marshall) 0-2 (For.).
Champ. Round 2– Krystol Luna Rosales (Spencer) 17-6 won by fall (Fall 5:45).
Cons. Round 2– Mathis won by fall over Abby Dorn (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 3-5 (Fall 1:36).
Cons. Round 3– Sasha Gitch (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 17-15 won by fall (Fall 2:54).
125— Stormy Bauwens (9-11)
Champ. Round 1– Delanie Westcott (South Central Calhoun) 16-7 won by forfeit (For.).
Cons. Round 1– Addi Beaver (West Liberty) won by forfeit (For.).
135— Kaly Thomas (15-10), 9.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Thomas won by fall over Carmen Faidley (Pleasant Valley) 4-19 (Fall 0:41).
Champ. Round 2– Thomas won by fall over Ayva Lopez (Bettendorf) 9-12 (Fall 2:51).
Champ. Round 3– Sarah Lewis (Centerville) 10-1 won by decision (Dec 9-2).
Cons. Round 4– Thomas won by decision over Josie McCunn (Red Oak) 16-8 (Dec 11-6).
Cons. Round 5– Addison Burden (Solon) 14-6 won by fall (Fall 3:30).
170— Caitlyn Williams (13-8), 10.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Williams received a bye.
Champ. Round 2– Isabelle Kipp (South Winneshiek) 10-6 won by fall (Fall 3:53).
Cons. Round 2– Williams won by forfeit over JiJi Tayo (Ames) 1-7 (For.).
Cons. Round 3– Williams won by fall over Bella Kluver (Valley, West Des Moines) 7-6 (Fall 1:37).
Cons. Round 4– Williams won by decision over Camielle Wiedow (Decorah) 18-9 (Dec 5-3).
Cons. Round 5– Williams won by fall over Allison Metschke (Ames) 10-3 (Fall 1:51).
Cons. Round 6– Maria Elizondo (Humboldt) 18-3 won by fall (Fall 2:27).
2022 IWCOA Girls State Results for Clear Creek-Amana– Silver
120— Teagan Schreiber (13-4), 1st Place, 16.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Schreiber won by fall over Natalie Newton (Bettendorf) 1-8 (Fall 0:48).
Quarterfinal– Schreiber won by fall over Bailee Craun (Oelwein) 3-9 (Fall 2:22).
Semifinal– Schreiber won by decision over Breanna Johnson (Spencer) 11-6 (Dec 11-5).
1st Place Match– Schreiber won by fall over Anna Hitchcock (Bettendorf) 4-3 (Fall 3:33).
125— Haley Descourouez (3-5), 4th Place, 7.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Descourouez received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Hadley Boshart (Gilbert) 7-7 won by fall (Fall 3:07).
Cons. Round 2– Descourouez won by fall over Cate Ihrig (Wahlert) 1-8 (Fall 3:36).
Cons. Round 3– Descourouez won by major decision over Lexi Roberts (Humboldt) 3-14 (MD 14-2).
Cons. Semi– Descourouez won by fall over Carly Baumgartner (Linn-Mar) 4-15 (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match– Boshart (Gilbert) won by fall (Fall 0:51).