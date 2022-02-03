Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity girls returned to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union weekly rankings Thursday, Jan. 27 taking the No.15 spot in Class 4A with an 11-5 record. On Friday, Jan. 28 they obliterated South Tama County 57-11. The Trojans also fell 64-5 to the Clippers Jan. 7 at home.
Olivia Miller put the Creek Girls on the board with the first of two three-point baskets. Ava Locklear made it 5-0 on the way to a 29-3 lead at the end of the first period.
CCA Coach PJ Sweeney put Kalin Rotzoll, Meghan Cullen, Melissa Sweeney, Eva Plathe, and Kaylee Stratton in to start the second period, giving starters Sam Schrage, Miller, Bliss Beck, Reese Stockman, and Locklear a little rest. Plathe made it 31-3, Beck returned, scored, and made it 33-3, and Cullen nailed a free throw for a 34-3 advantage.
Another round of substitutions put Avery Allan, Shelby Leathers, Stockman, Schrage, and Beck on the floor. Back to back buckets by Allan made it 38-3 ahead of another lineup change with Ashley Webb taking the floor. Webb promptly scored to make it 40-3, with Miller hitting two baskets for a 46-5 halftime lead.
Schrage, Miller, Beck, Stockman, and Locklear started the second half with Miller dropping her second three-bomb for a 52-5 lead. Cullen, Plathe, Miller, Rotzoll, and Stratton took over with 3:30 left in the quarter, and Plathe made it 56-7.
Webb scored the final point of the game at the free throw line.
Locklear led all with 15 points while Miller produced 12. Ten Clippers scored in the contest.
CCA improved to 12-5 overall and 11-5 in the WaMaC West while the Trojans dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-15 in the conference.
Clear Creek Amana 57, South Tama 11
Scoring— Locklear 15, Miller 12, Bliss Beck 6, Sam Schrage 7, Eva Plathe 6, Avery Allan 4, Ashley Webb 3, Kaylee Stratton 2, Kalin Rotzoll and Meghan Cullen 1
3-point baskets — Miller 2, Schrage 1
Assists — Miller and Reese Stockman 2, Beck 1
Rebounds — Locklear 5, Schrage and Beck 4, Miller and Cullen 3, Plathe 2, Stockman, Stratton, Rotzoll, and Webb 1
Blocks — 0
Steals — Beck, Locklear, and Plathe 3, Miller 2, Schrage, Stockman, Stratton, Rotzoll, Allan, and Shelby Leathers 1