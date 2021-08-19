TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity volleyball season came to a sudden end just before starting the postseason last year due to the COVID-19 virus. A positive case led to quarantine for the team, sinking a potential State Tournament appearance and closing out the season at 25-6 overall and 5-1 in the WaMaC West, good for second in the division.
“The girls will be anxious to be able to get that chance this year,” said Coach Jackie Clubb, who has 12 years with the program and seven at the top with a 48-21 career record.
The Clippers lost a fleet of seniors including Lauren Riggle, Grace Bedford, Dayna Wichhart, Gabrielle Bedford, Abby Stevens, Melina Schall, Emma Schmidt, Morgan Helle, Hailey Pollock, Morgan Malli, Gabrielle VanHandel, Emily Sly, and Haley Tackaberry; but return a formidable line-up led by seniors Calia Clubb, Morgan Etscheidt, and Jaclyn Pitcher.
Clubb is a 6’1” outside and right-side hitter who earned First Team All-Conference, All-District, and an All-State Honorable Mention with her 243 kills, 226 digs, and 28 ace serves last season. Etscheidt is a 6’0” right side hitter who earned WaMaC Recognition with 62 kills. Sophomores Meg Berkland, Bliss Beck, and Kenadi Wood return as well. Berkland, at 5’5”, is the Libero and earned WaMaC Recognition for 305 digs and 40 ace serves. Beck is a 6’2” middle blocker who produced 102 kills while Wood is a 5/5” setter and defensive specialist. Silvana Kabola, a junior, will bolster the Creek Girls’ ranks as a 5’10” middle and right-side hitter. “Silvana was a great blocker for the sophomore team last year,” said Clubb. “Silvana was on the state championship shuttle hurdle relay. Her speed and athleticism are great attributes we are looking forward to having!”
The season opens on Thursday, August 26 with a home quad meet with Center Point-Urbana (CPU), Mount Vernon, and Solon starting at 6:00 p.m. The Clippers will visit CPU on Tuesday, Sept. 21 after hosting Independence on Tuesday, Sept. 14. “Independence, CPU, and Williamsburg are always tough matches!” Clubb pointed out. The Mustangs won the WaMaC West Championship with a 6-0 conference showing and 25-8 record overall. The Creek Girls will visit the Raiders on Tuesday, October 5.
2021 Clear Creek Amana Varsity Volleyball Schedule (subject to change)
Thursday, August 26 HOME Quad vs. Solon, CPU, and Independence 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 28 AT Grinnell High School tournament 9:00 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 HOME vs. South Tama 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 AT Benton Community, Van Horne 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11 AT Iowa City West High tournament 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 HOME vs. Independence 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 AT Center Point-Urbana 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 HOME vs. Washington (IA) 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2 AT Cedar Rapids Prairie HS tournament 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, October 5 AT Williamsburg 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 7 HOME vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9 HOME invitational tournament 9:00 a.m.
Monday, October 11 AT WaMaC pool play (at CPU and Mount Vernon) 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 14 WaMaC Tournament (at Marion High School) 4:00 p.m.