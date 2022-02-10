TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity girls celebrated their Senior Night and rebounded from a loss to CPU with a 54-17 non-conference win over the Washington (Iowa) Demons Saturday, Feb. 5 at home. Seniors Kalin Rotzoll, Meghan Cullen, and Shelby Leathers were recognized for their contributions to the Clipper program
The Clippers took the first period 9-2 and went full speed ahead in the second outscoring Washington 17-2 for a 26-4 halftime lead. CCA defense allowed only four points in the third while the offense put up 15 for a commanding 41-8 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Ava Locklear led CCA with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
CCA improved to 14-6 while Washington dipped to 3-15 overall.
Clear Creek Amana 54 Washington 17
Scoring — Locklear 18, Kalin Rotzoll and Reese Stockman 9, Olivia Miller 6, Sam Schrage and Bliss Beck 4, Kaylee Stratton and Eva Plathe 2
3-point baskets — Rotzoll 3, Stockman 1
Assists — Stockman 4, Stratton and Schrage 3, Rotzoll and Locklear 2, Meghan Cullen and Shelby Leathers 1
Rebounds — Locklear 13, Beck 6, Rotzoll, Stockman, and Plathe 2, Cullen, Leathers, Stratton, Schrage, and Olivia Miller 1
Blocks — Cullen and Locklear 1
Steals — Rotzoll, Locklear, Stratton, and Schrage 2, Stockman, Miller, Plathe, and Beck 1.