DYERSVILLE– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball team improved to 14-3 on the season shelling the Blazers of Dyersville Beckman Catholic Monday, June 14, in a varsity doubleheader, in Dyersville. The Clippers took the opener, 12-0, in four innings, and won the nightcap, 10-4.
Three Clipper runs went up in the top of the second, while a seven-inning barrage in the third put the game out of reach for the Blazers. Two more CCA runs in the fourth ended the contest under the mercy rule. Reese Stockman led at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Avery Allan belted out a double and drove in four runs. Stockman and Gabrielle Bedford smacked a double apiece and two RBIs for Stockman. Ashley Webb pitched all four innings giving up no hits and no runs, walking one and striking out nine.
The Boats built a 6-0 lead in the first three innings of the nightcap with one run each in the top of the first and second, and four runs in the third. A three-run retaliatory strike by the Blazers came in the bottom of the fourth, negated by three more Clipper runs in the fifth with an additional run in the sixth. Beckman plated one runner in the bottom of the sixth for the 10-4 CCA win.
Emma Mathis, Webb and Allan had two hits apiece with a pair of doubles for Allan. Jenna Zillyette took the win with 3.2 innings in the circle giving up six hits, three runs, walking two and striking out two. Webb returned in relief giving up four hits, one run and striking out eight.
CCA’s tournament is held Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, in Oxford, with Camanche, Carlisle, Fairfield, Iowa City Regina, West Branch and Williamsburg expected. The action kicks off at 8 a.m. both days. On Monday, June 28, the Clippers visit WaMaC East rivals the Solon Lady Spartans for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Mount Vernon visits for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday, June 30.
- Clear Creek Amana 12, Beckman Catholic 0
Hits — Reese Stockman 2, Emma Mathis 1, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Ellie Crow 1, Olivia Miller 1, Ella Miller 1, Avery Allan 1
Singles — Mathis 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1, O. Miller 1, E. Miller 1
Doubles — Bedford 1, Stockman 1
Triples — Allan 1
Runs —Stockman 2, O. Miller 2, Allan 2, Ashley Webb 2, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, E. Miller 1, Halle Bormann 1
RBI — Allan 4, Stockman 2, E. Miller 2, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Crow 1, O. Miller 1
Pitching — Webb (W) 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts
- Clear Creek Amana 10, Beckman Catholic 4
Hits— Emma Mathis 2, Ashley Webb 2, Avery Allan 2, Bailey Olerich 1, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Ella Miller 1, Olivia Miller 1.
Singles— Webb 2, Olerich 1, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1.
Doubles— Allan 2, Mathis 1, E. Miller 1.
Runs—Webb 2, Allan 2, Olerich 1, Bedford 1, Ellie Crow 1, E. Miller 1, Hailey Frost 1, Halle Bormann 1.
RBI— Mathis 2, E. Miller 2, Allan 2, Olerich 1, Reese Stockman 1, Webb 1, O. Miller 1.
Pitching— Jenna Zillyette (W) 3.2 IP, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Webb 3.1 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts.