FORT DODGE– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball girls finished fifth in the program’s 35th State Tournament appearance with a 7-6 win over North Polk in the consolation brackets on Wednesday, July 21, at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex, in Fort Dodge.
The Tournament began for CCA the day before with a heartbreaking 1-0 shutout loss to Adel, DeSoto, Minburn (ADM) in the Quarterfinals. Bailey Olerich fired up the Clipper dugout and the fans in the top of the first inning hitting her way to first base. The junior stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout by senior Gabrielle Bedford. Unfortunately, Olerich was left stranded ahead of a 0-0 stalemate lasting until the bottom of the fifth when the Tiger sophomore Aliya Yanga and ADM’s pitcher, started hitting for the fence, pounding out a couple of over-the-fence foul balls before sending one flying out of the park for a solo homerun. Freshman Reese Stockman tried to spark a late rally with a two-out single in the seventh.
Ashley Webb went the distance in the circle, giving up two hits and one run while issuing a dozen strikeouts.
“They came ready to play. Defensively, I thought we played a pretty good game. Offensively, we got some runners on base and we just needed to get some bunts down in key situations. But we hit some hard balls right at them and made some good plays,” said co-Coach Jodie Scheetz. “We played good, just little things here and there.”
The Creek Girls hammered North Polk’s Comets with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but watched the lead narrow with one run in the top of the third and two in the fifth. CCA answered with two more in the bottom of the inning for a 6-3 lead. Three Comets plated in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-all, but the Boats scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh capturing the Fifth-Place Trophy.
CCA finished the season with a 30-10 record, putting up the most wins in a season since 2012.
CCA’s 35th appearance is the most of any team in the state, Ottumwa a distant second with 28. The Clippers hold nine State Championships, second only to Ankeny with 13.
It was the final performance for seniors Grace Bedford, Gabrielle Bedford, Katelyn LeFleur, Ellie Crow and Ella Miller.
“Good bunch of kids, we’re definitely going to miss them next year. They all work hard and we’re going to miss them,” Scheetz said.
Adel, DeSoto, Minburn (ADM) 1, Clear Creek Amana 0
Hits— Bailey Olerich 1, Reese Stockman 1.
Singles— Olerich 1, Stockman 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb 7.0 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts.
Clear Creek Amana 7, North Polk 6
Hits— Emma Mathis 3, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Ellie Crow 2, Bailey Olerich 1, Olivia Miller 1, Reese Stockman 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1.
Singles— Mathis 3, Olerich 1, Bedford 1, Miller 1.
Doubles— Crow 2, Stockman 1, LeFleur 1.
Triples— Bedford 1.
RBIs— Crow 2, Stockman 2, Bedford 1, Miller 1, LeFleur 1.
Runs— Mathis 2, Bedford 2, Olerich 1, Miller 1, Sam Schrage 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb 7.0 IP, 5 hits, 6 runs (2 earned), 4 walks, 5 strikeouts.