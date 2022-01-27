The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Girls Basketball Head Coach PJ Sweeney notched his 100th win with the Clippers as the Creek Girls held off a tenacious Williamsburg squad, Jan. 18, at home. CCA defeated the Raiders, 41-36.
CCA took an early 5-0 lead as Bliss Beck opened the game with two points and Ava Locklear added a basket and free throw. The Raiders answered with a three-pointer but Olivia Miller drained a three-point bucket, making it 8-3, on the way to a 12-6 advantage at the end of the first period. Kalin Rotzoll sank a three-pointer, making it 18-10, in the second and the Clippers led, 20-16, at halftime. The Raiders tailed the Boats, 27-20, going into the final quarter where Reese Stockman buried a three-pointer to make it 30-23. Williamsburg put up six unanswered points and tied the game at 32 with 2:20 remaining. A free throw gave the visitors a one-point edge, 33-32, with just over 1:30 left. A bucket by Sam Schrage turned the tide back to the Clippers, 34-33, and a bucket from Locklear with an assist from Schrage made it 37-33. Locklear nailed two from the charity stripe for a 39-33 lead in the final 40 seconds while Miller sealed the victory with two free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining for the 41-36 final.
Beck and Locklear led CCA with 13 points each and Locklear led on the boards with 13 rebounds, made three blocks and three steals.
In addition to providing Coach Sweeney with his milestone, the Clippers also got revenge for a 64-52 loss on Rivalry Saturday, at Kirkwood, back in late November. Sweeney took over the program in 2014, after three years as an assistant coach. Since, the Clippers were back-to-back WaMaC West Champions and made their first State Tournament appearance in school history in 2020.The win improved CCA to 8-5 overall, 8-4 in the WaMaC West, while the Raiders dipped to 9-5 overall, 7-5 in the division.
South Tama visits at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. The Marion Wolves visit Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:15 p.m., and the Clippers call on Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m. ahead of a non-conference home girl-boy doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 5, against Washington at 3 p.m.
Clear Creek Amana, 41 Williamsburg 36
Scoring— Bliss Beck and Ava Locklear 13, Olivia Miller 7, Reese Stockman and Kalin Rotzoll 3, Sam Schrage 2.
3-point baskets— Miller, Stockman, and Rotzoll 1.
Assists— Schrage 2, Stockman and Locklear 1.
Rebounds— Locklear 13, Beck 7, Schrage, Miller, Stockman, and Eva Plathe 3, Kaylee Stratton and Rotzoll 1.
Blocks— Locklear 3.
Steals— Locklear 3, Schrage 2, Stockman and Stratton 1.