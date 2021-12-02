TIFFIN— An early lead turned into a dogfight ending with the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls winning the season opener, 48-42, at home, against West Delaware.
Senior Kalin Rotzoll drained a trio of three-point buckets early in the first quarter as the Clippers quickly built a 14-0 lead, aup 19-3 before the Hawks regrouped and steadily clawed their way back. By halftime, the Boats’ lead was cut to 24-17, and the game tied at 28 in the third period. CCA never trailed and regained the lead thanks, in part, to a pair of back-to-back two-point buckets by sophomore Ava Locklear for a 34-30 advantage. A steal and drive for a basket by sophomore Reese Stockman made it 36-30 at the end of the quarter. West Delaware narrowed the gap to 38-36 in the fourth period, but senior Calia Clubb made it 40-36 as she scored on an assist from junior Olivia Miller. Sophomore Sam Schrage put up a two-point basket for a 42-36 advantage and made it 44-36 with a pair from the charity stripe as the Creek Girls sailed to victory.
“It was, I think, 19-3 in that first quarter and the next thing you know it’s a tie game, and we’re in a dog fight,” said Head Coach PJ Sweeney. “I don’t know how many games we have been in the last couple of years where it’s been so close. There’s a reason I don’t have any hair.”
Pulling out close wins has become something of the norm.
Sweeney explained, “We’ve gotten this program to where we understand what it takes to win. It’s taken a while to get there, but we’ve got the players in place and, when the chips are down, they make a play and we’re coming out on the right side of the coin flip.”
Rotzoll and Locklear led CCA with nine points apiece, with eight points each from sophomores Bliss Beck and Reese Stockman. The Creek Girls feature seven sophomores and three juniors this season.
“There were a lot of kids out there that this was their first varsity action,” said Sweeney. “It’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve, but at the end they made some plays and responded, and I couldn’t be more happy for them.”
The Clippers travel to Solon on Friday, Dec. 3, to face WaMaC East rival Solon with a 7:15 p.m. varsity start and visit the Cardinals, in Maquoketa, on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:15 p.m. CCA’s next home game is Friday, Dec. 10, as Mount Vernon visits.
Clear Creek Amana 48 West Delaware 42
Scoring— Kalin Rotzoll 9, Ava Locklear 9, Bliss Beck 8, Reese Stockman 8, Calia Clubb 5, Sam Schrage 4, Olivia Miller 2, Kaylee Stratton 2, Morgan Etscheidt 1.
3-point baskets— Rotzoll 3.
Assists— Stockman 3, Miller 2, Locklear 2, Beck 1, Schrage 1, Etscheidt 1.
Rebounds— Beck 8, Schrage 6, Locklear 5, Stockman 4, Rotzoll 3, Miller 3, Clubb 3, Etscheidt 3, Eva Plathe 1.
Blocks— Clubb 3, Beck 1, Locklear 1.
Steals— Schrage 6, Clubb 3, Stockman 2, Rotzoll 1, Miller 1, Beck 1, Stratton 1, Plathe 1, Etscheidt 1.
The Clippers fell 64-52 to Williamsburg’s Lady Raiders as part of the Rivalry Saturday match up’s Saturday, Nov. 27 at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
CCA took the first period 13-10 and led 29-24 at halftime. CCA had a 40-37 advantage going into the final period but was outscored by the ‘Burg 27-12 for the 64-52 loss.
Stats were not available as of our deadline.