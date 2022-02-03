The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls basketball team avenged a 46-39 loss Jan. 11 to the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes with a 64-40 win, at home, Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Clippers pulled ahead, 18-10, at the end of the first period, led 32-16 at halftime and held a 45-32 advantage going into the final quarter.
Bliss Beck led CCA with 16 points and eight rebounds, Kalin Rotzoll produced 12 points with 11 from Ava Locklear.
CCA improved to 11-5 overall, 10-4 in the WaMaC West, dipping the Vikettes to 11-6 and tying at 10-4.
The Boats sail to Center Point-Urbana Friday, Feb. 4, for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. CCA defeated CPU, 55-50, on Dec. 17. The Washington Demons visit Saturday, Feb. 5, for a non-conference girl-boy doubleheader at 3 p.m. CCA visits Benton Community on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. in the final game of the regular season. The Clippers sank the Bobcats, 45-42, on Jan. 4.
Class 4A Regional play is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, Saturday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Clear Creek Amana 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Scoring— Beck 16, Rotzoll 12, Locklear 11, Olivia Miller and Kaylee Stratton 6, Reese Stockman 5, Sam Schrage and Melissa Sweeney 3, Eva Plathe 2.
3-point baskets— Rotzoll 3, Schrage, Miller, Stockman, and Sweeney 1.
Assists— Stockman 5, Beck 4, Schrage and Rotzoll 3, Locklear and Meghan Cullen 2, Miller and Stratton 1.