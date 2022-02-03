The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls basketball team avenged a 46-39 loss Jan. 11 to the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes with a 64-40 win, at home, Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Clippers pulled ahead, 18-10, at the end of the first period, led 32-16 at halftime and held a 45-32 advantage going into the final quarter.

Bliss Beck led CCA with 16 points and eight rebounds, Kalin Rotzoll produced 12 points with 11 from Ava Locklear.

CCA improved to 11-5 overall, 10-4 in the WaMaC West, dipping the Vikettes to 11-6 and tying at 10-4.

The Boats sail to Center Point-Urbana Friday, Feb. 4, for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. CCA defeated CPU, 55-50, on Dec. 17. The Washington Demons visit Saturday, Feb. 5, for a non-conference girl-boy doubleheader at 3 p.m. CCA visits Benton Community on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. in the final game of the regular season. The Clippers sank the Bobcats, 45-42, on Jan. 4.

Class 4A Regional play is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, Saturday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Clear Creek Amana 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Scoring— Beck 16, Rotzoll 12, Locklear 11, Olivia Miller and Kaylee Stratton 6, Reese Stockman 5, Sam Schrage and Melissa Sweeney 3, Eva Plathe 2.

3-point baskets— Rotzoll 3, Schrage, Miller, Stockman, and Sweeney 1.

Assists— Stockman 5, Beck 4, Schrage and Rotzoll 3, Locklear and Meghan Cullen 2, Miller and Stratton 1.

Rebounds— Beck 8, Locklear 4, Schrage, Miller, Stockman, Rotzoll, and Plathe 3.

Blocks— Beck 3, Locklear 2, Schrage 1.

Recommended for you