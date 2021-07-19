OXFORD– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball season opened by being swept by the then-Marion Indians 2-1 and 17-7. The WaMaC foes met again in the Class 4A Region 8 final on Tuesday, July 13, with the now-Wolves, No. 12 in 4A, looking to bookend the season with another win, and the Clippers, No.8, seeking revenge and their first trip to the State Tournament since 2014.
What resulted was an epic battle raging through 11-2/3 innings with a stunning comeback by the Creek Girls for the 11-10 win.
Bailey Olerich and Gabrielle Bedford crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning for an early 2-0 lead on a pop up with a Marion error by Reese Stockman. Marion scored one run in the top of the second but the Clippers added one of their own in the bottom half of the inning as Avery Allan smacked a triple and scored on a sacrifice by Olerich for a 3-1 lead. Two more Marion runs went up in the third tying the game at 3-3. Olerich dashed across the plate again in the bottom of the fifth, on a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Miller, to make it 4-3 ahead of a scoreless sixth. The Wolves figured the win was sealed in the top of the seventh when pitcher Megan Kessens hammered out a two-run homer to go up 5-3. However, Marion’s celebration proved premature as Miller nailed an RBI double scoring Emma Mathis for the 5-5 tie. The Boats loaded the bases with Miller’s double, a single by Ellie Crow and an intentional walk for Reese Stockman. Unfortunately, CCA was unable to capitalize on their good fortune and reloaded for extra innings.
Three scoreless innings led to, arguably, one of the most exciting finishes in high school softball. Marion loaded the bases in the top of the 11th and drove in one run to take a 6-5 lead. Disaster struck the Creek Girls as Jazlyn Grosskreutz drilled a grand slam homerun out of the park to put the Wolves up, 10-5.
The Boats refused to sail off quietly and began a relentless drive in the bottom of the inning.
Stockman pounded out an RBI double bringing Miller and Crow home for a 10-7 deficit. With two outs and loaded bases, Mathis knocked a two-run single making it 10-9 when Bedford stepped up to the plate blasying a two-run hit down the right field line for the 11-10 win.
Olerich and Mathis had three hits apiece with two from Bedford, Miller, Crow, Stockman and Allan. Ashley Webb went the full 11-inning distance, giving up 13 hits and ten runs- nine earned, with five walks and amassing 14 strikeouts.
The win improved CCA’s record to 29-9 and ended Marion’s at 26-12, setting the Creek Girls on a collision course with Adel-De Soto-Minburn (ADM) at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, after this edition’s deadline, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 State Softball Tournament at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex, in Fort Dodge.
Semifinals were scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, with the Championship Game taking place on Friday, July 23, at 5 p.m. on the Kruger Seeds Field. The Class 4A Consolation Game, for third place, is scheduled for Friday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m. on the Iowa Central Field.
Clear Creek Amana 11, Marion 10
Hits— Bailey Olerich 3, Emma Mathis 3, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Olivia Miller 2, Ellie Crow 2, Reese Stockman 2, Avery Allan 2.
Singles— Olerich 3, Mathis 3, Crow 2, Bedford 1, Miller 1, Stockman 1.
Doubles— Bedford 1, Miller 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1.
Triples— Allan 1.
RBI— Stockman 4, Bedford 2, Miller 2, Olerich 1, Mathis 1, Ella Miller 1.
Runs— Olerich 3, Mathis 2, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, Allan 1, Grace Bedford 1, Sam Schrage 1, Halle Bormann 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb 11.0 IP, 13 hits, 10 runs (9 earned), 5 walks, 14 strikeouts.