TAMA — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity girls improved to 6-4 overall/6-3 in the WaMaC West Friday, Jan. 7 at South Tama County where they faced little resistance from the Trojans in a 64-5 win.
The Clippers went up 20-2 in the first period and held a 40-2 halftime lead. Under the continuous clock in the second half, the Boats put up only nine points in the third while the Trojans produced three for a 49-5 tally going into the final quarter.
Ava Locklear, a sophomore, led all with 15 points, five assists, 13 rebounds, and five steals. Kalin Rotzoll (senior) and Bliss Beck (sophomore) produced 11 points apiece as the Trojans sank to 1-9 overall/0-8 in the WaMaC West.
The ladies travel to Beckman Catholic in Dyersville Friday, Jan. 14 with a 7:15 p.m. start and host West rival Williamsburg Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7:15 p.m. The Raiders defeated the Clippers 64-52 at Kirkwood on Nov. 27 as part of the Rivalry Saturday competitions. Independence will host CCA Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on “Coaches vs. Cancer” night. Indee fell 63-32 to the Boats in Tiffin on Dec. 14.
Clear Creek Amana 64 South Tama County 5
Scoring — Locklear 15, Rotzoll and Beck 11, Meghan Cullen 6, Olivia Miller and Sam Schrage 5, Shelby Leathers 4, Ashley Webb 3, Reese Stockman and Melissa Sweeney 2
3-point baskets — Rotzoll 2, Schrage and Webb 1
Assists — Locklear 5, Kaylee Stratton 3, Rotzoll, Stockman, Schrage, and Webb 2, Miller, Beck, and Sweeney 1
Rebounds — Locklear 13, Cullen 7, Beck 6, Rotzoll and Miller 3, Stratton, Schrage, Sweeney, Webb, and Eva Plathe 2, Leathers 1