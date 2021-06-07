OXFORD– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity softball team improved to 5-2 on the season after a home doubleheader sweep of Independence Thursday, June 3
The Clippers took the opener 7-0 with three runs in the bottom of the first, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Gabrielle Bedford had two hits in the contest, both singles, and drove in three runs while Olivia Miller knocked a double. Ashley Webb went the distance in the circle for the win, giving up but two hits, walking one and delivering 14 strikeouts.
The Boats shelled the Mustangs 11-1 in five innings for the nightcap with one run each in the bottom of the first and second innings, three in the third, one in the fourth and five to end the contest in the fifth under the 10-run mercy rule. The Mustangs’ sole run came in the top of the third.
Bedford had the hot bat for the Clippers with three hits, including a single, a double and a home run. Bedford also scored two runs and drove in three. Ellie Crow also homered and drove in two runs. Bliss Beck worked the circle for two innings, giving up one unearned run, walking six and striking out four while Webb pitched three innings, giving up no hits, no runs, walking one and striking out four.
Clear Creek Amana 7, Independence 0
Hits — Gabrielle Bedford 2, Bailey Olerich 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Olivia Miller 1
Singles — Bedford 2, Olerich 1, LeFleur 1
Doubles — Miller 1
Runs — Olerich 1, Emma Mathis 1, Bedford 1, Reese Stockman 1, Ella Miller 1, O. Miller 1, Halle Bormann 1
RBI — Bedford 3, Avery Allan 1, O. Miller 1
Pitching — Ashley Webb 7 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 14 strikeouts
Clear Creek Amana 11, Independence 1
Hits — Gabrielle Bedford 3, Bailey Olerich 2, Emma Mathis 2, Katelyn LeFleur 2, Olivia Miller 2, Ellie Crow 1
Singles — Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Miller 2, Bedford 1, LeFleur 1
Doubles — Bedford 1, LeFleur 1
Homerun — Bedford 1, Crow 1
Runs — Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Bedford 2, Miller 2, Crow 1, Caitlyn Williams 1, Halle Bormann 1
RBI — Bedford 3, LeFleur 2, Crow 2, Mathis 1, Miller 1
Pitching — Ashley Webb 3 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Bliss Beck 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 run, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts