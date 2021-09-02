Jaclyn Pitcher, Kenadi Wood, Calia Clubb, Bliss Beck, and Sam Schrage react to a shot from Solon’s Delaney Bombei during a quad Thursday, August 26 at home. The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon but defeated Solon 2-0.
Calia Clubb looks to libero Meg Berkland after a Lady Spartan shot sails past her and Bliss Beck during a match against Solon in a quad Thursday, August 26 at home. The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon but defeated Solon 2-0.
Jaclyn Pitcher, Kenadi Wood, Calia Clubb, Bliss Beck, and Sam Schrage react to a shot from Solon’s Delaney Bombei during a quad Thursday, August 26 at home. The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon but defeated Solon 2-0.
Calia Clubb looks to libero Meg Berkland after a Lady Spartan shot sails past her and Bliss Beck during a match against Solon in a quad Thursday, August 26 at home. The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon but defeated Solon 2-0.
TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity volleyball team split against WaMaC East foes Mount Vernon and Solon at home in a quad including Center Point – Urbana (CPU) Thursday, August 26.
The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon dropping the first set 11-25, and the second set 17-25 (best two out of three). Bliss Beck, a sophomore, led the Creek Girls against the Mustangs with five kills while senior Calia Clubb produced three.
CCA regrouped and knocked off the Lady Spartans 2-0 with a 25-16 first set win, and a 25-15 victory in the second. Beck produced seven kills to lead again with six from Clubb.
Solon defeated CPU 2-0 (25-25,25-20) while the Stormin’ Pointers fell to Mount Vernon 2-0 (12-25, 13-25).
South Tama visits CCA on Thursday, Sept. 2 with freshmen and the junior varsity (JV) starting at 5:00 p.m., sophomores at 6:00 p.m., and varsity taking the court around 7:30 p.m. The Clippers travel to Benton Community on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start, and will compete in Iowa City West High’s Live Like Line memorial tournament in honor of Caroline Found on Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 9:00 a.m.
Clear Creek Amana 0, Mount Vernon 2 (11-25, 17-25)