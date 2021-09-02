TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity volleyball team split against WaMaC East foes Mount Vernon and Solon at home in a quad including Center Point – Urbana (CPU) Thursday, August 26.

The Clippers fell 2-0 to Mount Vernon dropping the first set 11-25, and the second set 17-25 (best two out of three). Bliss Beck, a sophomore, led the Creek Girls against the Mustangs with five kills while senior Calia Clubb produced three.

CCA regrouped and knocked off the Lady Spartans 2-0 with a 25-16 first set win, and a 25-15 victory in the second. Beck produced seven kills to lead again with six from Clubb.

Solon defeated CPU 2-0 (25-25,25-20) while the Stormin’ Pointers fell to Mount Vernon 2-0 (12-25, 13-25).

South Tama visits CCA on Thursday, Sept. 2 with freshmen and the junior varsity (JV) starting at 5:00 p.m., sophomores at 6:00 p.m., and varsity taking the court around 7:30 p.m. The Clippers travel to Benton Community on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start, and will compete in Iowa City West High’s Live Like Line memorial tournament in honor of Caroline Found on Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Clear Creek Amana 0, Mount Vernon 2 (11-25, 17-25)

Kills — Bliss Beck 5, Calia Clubb 3, Sam Schrage 2

Ace Serves — Jaclyn Pitcher 1, Addison Gisleson 1

Solo blocks — 0

Block assists — Beck 1, Clubb 1, Morgan Etscheidt 1, Sam Schrage 1

Digs — Meg Berkland 13, Pitcher 5, Gisleson 5, Kenadi Wood 4, Clubb 4, Beck 3

Assists — Pitcher 4, Wood 4, Berkland 2

Clear Creek Amana 2, Solon 0 (25-16, 25-15)

Kills — Bliss Beck 7, Calia Clubb 6, Jaclyn Pitcher 3, Silvana Kabolo 2, Morgan Etscheidt 2, Ashlyn Pitcher 1

Ace serves — Addison Gisleson 3, Clubb 2, Meg Berkland 1

Solo blocks — Kabolo 1

Block assists — Etscheidt 3, Kabolo 2, Clubb 1

Digs — Berkland 9, Clubb 4, Gisleson 3, Kenadi Wood 2, Etscheidt 2, Beck 1, Kabolo 1, Sam Schrage 1

Assists — Wood 10, J. Pitcher 4, Berkland 4, A. Pitcher 2

