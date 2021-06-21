OXFORD– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball team won their seventh game in a row, improving their record to 18-3, with a doubleheader sweep over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) on Wednesday, June 16, on McAreavy Field, in Oxford. The Boats beat the Stormin’ Pointers, 5-0, in the opener and took the nightcap, 7-2.
The Clippers plated one runner in the bottom of the first inning of game one and held the 1-0 lead until scoring three in the fifth and added one run in the sixth. Bailey Olerich and Ella Miller had two hits apiece, while Reese Stockman slapped a double. Gabrielle Bedford drove in two runs, while Ashley Webb went the distance pitching all seven innings, giving up five hits, no runs, walking one and striking out five.
CCA’s lead was built early in the nightcap. One run in the bottom of the first, two in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth kept the Pointers in the kennel until the top of the sixth, when a pair of runs scored. One Clipper run in the sixth followed by a scoreless top of the seventh delivered the 7-2 win. Olerich, Mathis and Bedford put up two singles apiece, with two RBIs for Mathis and a double for Stockman. Jenna Zillyette took the win after 5.2 innings in the circle, giving up five hits and two unearned runs while walking three and notching four strikeouts.
- Clear Creek Amana 5, Center Point-Urbana 0
Hits— Bailey Olerich 2, Ella Miller 2, Emma Mathis 1, Ellie Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Avery Allan 1.
Singles— Olerich 2, E. Miller 2, Mathis 1, Crow 1, LeFleur 1, Allan 1.
Doubles—Stockman 1.
Runs—Mathis 2, Aeslyn Massey 1, Sam Schrage 1, Halle Bormann 1.
RBI— Gabrielle Bedford 2, Mathis 1, LeFleur 1, Allan 1.
Pitching— Webb (W) 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts.
- Clear Creek Amana 7, Center Point-Urbana 2
Hits— Bailey Olerich 2, Emma Mathis 2, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Olivia Miller 1, Reese Stockman 1, Ella Miller 1, Ashley Webb 1, Avery Allan 1.
Singles— Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Bedford 2, O. Miller 1, E. Miller 1, Webb 1, Allan 1.
Doubles— Stockman 1.
Runs—Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Webb 1, Aeslyn Massey 1, Sam Schrage 1.
RBI— Mathis 2, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, E. Miller 1, Allan 1.
Pitching— Jenna Zillyette (W) 5.2 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts. Webb, 1.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.