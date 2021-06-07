MAQUOKETA– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity softball team improved to 2-2 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Maquoketa Cardinals Tuesday, June 1, in Maquoketa.
The Creek Girls shelled the red birds 10-0 in the opener with two runs scored in the top of the second, and six in the fourth. Two more runs were plated in the fifth and final inning. Bailey Olerich had a hot bat for the Boats with three hits while Gabrielle Bedford knocked out two, both doubles. Ashley Webb went the distance in the circle giving up three hits and striking out eight.
Two Boats sailed into port in the top of the second inning of the nightcap for a 2-0 lead with five more coming home in the fifth. The Cardinals landed one runner in the bottom of the third and fifth. Olerich and Emma Mathis knocked two hits each for the Clippers with a double each for Bedford, Webb, Ellie Crow and Reese Stockman. Bedford drove in two runs as well. Bliss Beck took the win with six innings in the circle giving up three hits and two runs (one earned), walking three, and sending eight back to the bench.
The Boats will compete in Fairfield’s tournament Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, ahead of a Monday, June 14, doubleheader in Dyersville against Beckman Catholic starting at 5 p.m. Center Point-Urbana visits Oxford on Wednesday, June 16, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Clear Creek Amana 10, Maquoketa 0
Hits — Bailey Olerich 3, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Katelyn LeFleur 2, Emma Mathis 1, Olivia Miller 1
Singles — Olerich 3, LeFleur 2, Mathis 1, Miller 1
Doubles — Bedford 2
Runs —Miller 3, Halle Bormann 2, Olerich 1, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, Ellie Crow 1, Avery Allan 1
RBI — Bedford 2, Olerich 1, Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1
Pitching — Ashley Webb (W) 5 IP, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts
Clear Creek Amana 7, Maquoketa 2
Hits — Bailey Olerich 2, Emma Mathis 2, Avery Allan 2, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Ashley Webb 1, Ellie Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1
Singles — Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Allan 2, Crow 1
Doubles — Bedford 1, Webb 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1
Runs — Allan 2, Olerich 1, Mathis 1, Webb 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1
RBIs — Bedford 2
Pitching — Bliss Beck (W) 6 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 8 strikeouts. Webb 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strike out.