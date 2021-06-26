Creek Girls sweep Trojans off the diamond with 29 runs
CCA tops South Tama 12-0 and 17-2
North Liberty Leader
TAMA— The ninth-ranked (Class 4A) Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity softball team put up a 3-1 finish in West Delaware’s tournament (Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19) with a 7-2 win over Linn-Mar, a 6-2 win over Monticello, and a 5-1 showing against rival Williamsburg (and a 5-1 loss to West Delaware) for a 21-4 record. The Clippers improved their standings to 23-4 by sweeping the South Tama Trojans 12-0 and 17-2 in Tama on Monday, June 21.
CCA scored one run in the top of the first inning in game one, added four more in the second, two each in the third and fourth, and three in the fifth to end the game early. Bailey Olerich, Olivia Miller, and Avery Allan put up two hits each with a pair of doubles from Allan and three runs driven home by Miller. Ashley Webb pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts.
The Creek Girls made short work of the Trojans in the nightcap with a seven-run barrage in the top of the first, three in the second, and seven in the third and final inning. South Tama scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Reese Stockman led at the plate with three hits including a double, and three RBIs. Olerich, Emma Mathis, and Webb put up two hits each with a triple for Olerich. Bliss Beck pitched all three innings giving up one hit and two earned runs with six strikeouts.
CCA takes on Iowa City Regina Catholic in a non-conference game at Regina starting at 7 p.m., and visits Iowa City West High at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5 in another non-conference contest to close out the regular season.
Regional softball competition begins on Thursday, July 8 (Class 4A and 5A), continues on Saturday, July 10 (semifinals), and concludes on Tuesday, July 13. The 2021 Girls State Softball Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Clear Creek Amana 12, South Tama High School 0
Hits — Bailey Olerich 2, Olivia Miller 2, Avery Allan 2, Emma Mathis 1, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Ashley Webb 1
Singles — Olerich 2, O. Miller 2, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, Webb 1
Doubles — Allan 2
Runs —Olerich 2, Allan 2, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, Reese Stockman 1, Webb 1, Ellie Crow 1, Sam Schrage 1, Halle Bormann 1
RBI — O. Miller 3, Mathis 2, Crow 2, Allan 2, Olerich 1, Bedford 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1
Pitching — Webb 5.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts
Clear Creek Amana 17, South Tama 2
Hits — Reese Stockman 3, Bailey Olerich 2, Emma Mathis 2, Ashley Webb 2, Gabrielle Bedford 1, Olivia Miller 1, Ella Miller 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Avery Allan 1
Singles — Mathis 2, Stockman 2, Webb 2, Olerich 1, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, E. Miller 1, LeFleur 1, Allan 1
Doubles — Stockman 1
Triples — Olerich 1
Runs —Webb 3, Mathis 2, Bedford 2, O. Miller 2, E. Miller 2, Stockman 2, Halle Bormann 2, Olerich 1, Sam Schrage 1
RBI — Stockman 3, Allan 3, Olerich 2, Mathis 2, O. Miller 2, Webb 2, E. Miller 2, Bedford 1
Pitching — Bliss Beck 3.0 IP, 1 hit, 2 earned runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts