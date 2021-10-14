TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls volleyball team clinched the WaMaC West Championship Thursday, Oct. 7, defeating Vinton-Shellsburg, 3-1. The Clippers topped the WaMaC West with a 6-0 conference record and 21-8 showing overall ahead of a home invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Clippers opened the week with a Tuesday, Oct. 5, visit to WaMaC West rival Williamsburg, sweeping the Raiders 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-8).
Bliss Beck led the Creek Girls with 16 kills while Calia Clubb produced 15.
The Boats hosted the Vikettes for Senior Night and overcame a 21-25 first set loss, taking the second set 25-20, the third set 25-11 and the fourth 25-14.
Stats were unavailable as of deadline.
Seniors Teagan Schreiber, Jaclyn Pitcher, Mari Cetta, Caitlyn Williams, Calia Clubb, Teagen Bollers, Morgan Etscheidt, Lilly Creller and Lilly Peltz were recognized for contributions to the program,
CCA went 4-1 in a home invitational with 2-0 wins over Iowa Valley (21-12, 21-16), Mid-Prairie (21-12, 21-11), Union (21-10, 21-15) and Central DeWitt (21-11, 21-16) with a 2-0 loss to North Scott (18-21, 16-21).
The WaMaC Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at Marion High School, starting at 4 p.m. The 2021 postseason begins on Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a first round bye for the Clippers facing either Benton Community or Grinnell on Thursday, Oct. 21, at home, at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the Class 4A Region 5 Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at a site to be determined. Boone and Gilbert also play on Oct. 19 with the winner facing Marion on Oct. 21. The Marion Wolves were ranked No.5 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings released Thursday, Oct. 7, with the Clippers at No. 11.
Clear Creek Amana 3, Williamsburg 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-8)
Kills— Bliss Beck 16, Calia Clubb 15, Morgan Etscheidt 5, Addison Gisleson 3, Sam Schrage 2, Silvana Kabolo 2.
Assists— Kenadi Wood 21, Jaclyn Pitcher 18, Meg Berkland 2.
Solo blocks— Beck 1.
Block assists— Beck 4, Kabolo 3, Clubb 1, Schrage 1, Gisleson 1.
Dig— Gisleson 14, Clubb 12, Berkland 10, Wood 6, Pitcher 5, Etscheidt 3, Beck 1, Kabolo 1.
Ace serves— Wood 2, Gisleson 2, Pitcher 1, Beck 1.
Clear Creek Amana 3 Vinton-Shellsburg 1.
Kills—
WaMaC West Conference Standings
1 Clear Creek Amana 25-9 6-0
2 Independence 21-9 4-2
3 Benton Community 19-11 5-1
4 Vinton-Shellsburg 16-14 3-3
5 South Tama 14-17 1-5
6 Williamsburg 10-16 2-4
7 Center Point-Urbana 4-24 0-6
