Creek Girls tame Wolves North Liberty Leader Feb 10, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls basketball team improved to 13-5 on the season, 12-4 in the WaMaC West, with a 43-37 win over the Marion Wolves Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home.The Clippers led, 14-6, at the end of the first period and held a 22-10 halftime lead before carrying a 31-23 advantage into the final quarter.Ava Locklear led CCA with 16 points. Bliss Beck produced 14 and led on the boards with 11 rebounds, with nine from Locklear.Marion dipped to 11-7 overall, remaining at 11-5 to lead the WaMaC East.Clear Creek Amana 43, Marion 37Scoring— Locklear 16, Beck 14, Kaylee Stratton 4, Kalin Rotzoll 3, Sam Schrage, Olivia Miller, and Reese Stockman 2.Assists— Locklear 3, Miller and Stockman 2, Beck 1.Rebounds— Beck 11, Locklear 9, Schrage 3, Miller and Stockman 2, Rotzoll and Eva Plathe 1.Blocks— Locklear 3, Schrage 2, Beck 1.Steals— Rotzoll 3, Schrage, Miller, Beck, Stratton, and Locklear 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Sadie Street returns in fullAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runLisbon boys ball squad bounces to 14-3Athlete of the WeekOld Dubuque Road plans approvedAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesJudy HaasSupervisors cut salary recommendations Images Videos