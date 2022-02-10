TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls basketball team improved to 13-5 on the season, 12-4 in the WaMaC West, with a 43-37 win over the Marion Wolves Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home.

The Clippers led, 14-6, at the end of the first period and held a 22-10 halftime lead before carrying a 31-23 advantage into the final quarter.

Ava Locklear led CCA with 16 points. Bliss Beck produced 14 and led on the boards with 11 rebounds, with nine from Locklear.

Marion dipped to 11-7 overall, remaining at 11-5 to lead the WaMaC East.

Clear Creek Amana 43, Marion 37

Scoring— Locklear 16, Beck 14, Kaylee Stratton 4, Kalin Rotzoll 3, Sam Schrage, Olivia Miller, and Reese Stockman 2.

Assists— Locklear 3, Miller and Stockman 2, Beck 1.

Rebounds— Beck 11, Locklear 9, Schrage 3, Miller and Stockman 2, Rotzoll and Eva Plathe 1.

Blocks— Locklear 3, Schrage 2, Beck 1.

Steals— Rotzoll 3, Schrage, Miller, Beck, Stratton, and Locklear 1.

