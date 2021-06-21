OXFORD– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball team moved to 16-3 on the season vanquishing the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes onTuesday, June 15, in a varsity doubleheader, at home. The Clippers took the opener, 10-1, and won the nightcap, 14-1.
One Clipper plated in the bottom of the first and third innings for a 2-0 lead, extended with two runs in the fourth. Three more runs for a 7-0 lead came in the fifth. The Vikettes scored one run in the top of the sixth, answered by three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Gabrielle Bedford possessed the hot bat for CCA with four hits, including two singles, a double and a homer. She drove in two runs and crossed the dish three times. Bailey Olerich had three hits in the contest, with two each from Olivia and Ella Miller. Ashley Webb took the win, going the seven-inning distance, with three hits, one earned run, walking one and striking out six.
The Boats shelled the Vikettes with ten runs in the bottom of the first inning, erasing a 1-0 deficit, and added four more in the bottom of the second denying Vinton-Shellsburg any further runs in the three-inning, mercy rule contest. Olerich and Avery Allan knocked out two hits apiece, with a double for both and three runs driven in for Allan. Ellie Crow also hit a double, while Emma Mathis smacked a triple. Kenadi Wood took the win with two innings in the circle, giving up three hits and one earned run, walking one and striking out one. Jenna Zillyette pitched one inning giving up one hit.
- Clear Creek Amana 10, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Hits— Gabrielle Bedford 4, Bailey Olerich 3, Olivia Miller 2, Ella Miller 2, Emma Mathis 1, Reese Stockman 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1.
Singles— Olerich 2, Bedford 2, O. Miller 2, E. Miller 2, Mathis 1, LeFleur 1.
Doubles— Bedford 1, Stockman 1.
Triples— Olerich 1.
Homerun— Bedford 1.
Runs—Bedford 3, Olerich 2, Ashley Webb 2, Mathis 1, O. Miller 1, Sam Schrage 1.
RBI— Bedford 2, Stockman 2, Avery Allan 2, Mathis 1.
Pitching— Webb (W) 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts. Kenadi Wood, 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
- Clear Creek Amana 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Hits— Bailey Olerich 2, Avery Allan 2, Emma Mathis 1, Olivia Miller 1, Ellie Crow 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Hailey Frost 1.
Singles— Olerich 1, O. Miller 1, LeFleur 1, Allan 1, Frost 1.
Doubles— Olerich 1, Crow 1, Allan 1.
Triples— Mathis 1.
Runs—Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Allan 2, Halle Bormann 2, Gabrielle Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, Reese Stockman 1, Crow 1, E. Miller 1, Aeslyn Miller 1.
RBI— Allan 3, Olerich 2, Mathis 2, Bedford 1, O. Miller 1, Stockman 1, Crow 1, LeFleur 1, Frost 1.
Pitching— Kenadi Wood (W) 2.0 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strike out. Jenna Zillyette 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.