NORTH LIBERTY — The North Liberty Library opened up their annual Summer Reading Program with an hour of song and dance Thursday, June 17. Little Miss Ann (Ann Torralba) entertained a crowd of 127 in front of the historic Ranshaw House with singing, dancing, and moving around.
Torralba, a former Chicago public schools teacher, has been a performer for 15 years, and has six albums released. “When I had my daughter, I started doing music, I was in a band for fun, but then I started doing it for kids. The two worlds merged together.” Her show encompassed many genres including folk, rock, bluegrass, world (representing her Filipina American heritage), and pop.
Torralba’s albums are available at www.littlemissann.com and on iTunes.
More information on the Summer Reading Program can be found at https://northlibertylibrary.org/summer-reading-program/.