GREENCASTLE, Ind.– Elizabeth Davis, from North Liberty, was named to DePauw University's spring 2021 dean's list.
The dean's list recognizes students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on the well-earned achievement.
